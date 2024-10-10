Deepika Padukone talks about battling sleep deprivation and burnout as a new mom: My decision-making is getting affected

Deepika Padukone recently became a mother for the first time. The actor and her husband Ranveer Singh welcomed their first child - a girl - last month. Now, in a new lecture series, the actor has opened up about dealing with sleep deprivation and burnout and how that can affect her decision-making. (Also read: Deepika Padukone gives a window into her life after welcoming her baby daughter) Deepika Padukone became mother to a baby girl last month

Deepika Padukone on burnout

Deepika recently spoke to entrepreneur and media magnate Ariana Huffington during the Live Love Laugh Foundation Lecture series held for World Mental Health Day 2024. The video of their interaction has been shared on social media and YouTube by Quint and The Print among others. In the video, Ariana talks about burnout and Deepika then shares her experience of dealing with it.

"When you are sleep-deprived or burnt out the decisions that you make and I think sometimes I can actually feel it. I know on particular days when I am feeling stressed or burnt out because I haven't slept enough or practice my self-care rituals...I can tell that my decision-making is getting affected to some extent," the actor said.

Deepika on feeling anger and pain

In another part of the conversation, Deepika opened up about how people can often hold on to negative emotions, particularly criticism, and emphasised upon actually learning from it. She said, "It's absolutely normal and human to feel pain, anger, and some of these extreme emotions and learning from that. The larger picture is how do you deal with that criticism and how do you use it positively and work on yourself. You will have to put in the work and be patient."

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcomed their baby girl on September 8, announcing the birth with a joint social media post. The couple expressed their delight with the message, “Welcome Baby Girl 8.9.2024. Deepika and Ranveer.” A bevy of Bollywood celebrities sent their wishes to the new parents, including Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, and Kareena Kapoor.