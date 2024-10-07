Ranveer Singh calls Singham Again his daughter’s debut; fans say ‘sirf dikhawa hai’ when he kisses Deepika’s poster

Last month on September 8, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone welcomed a baby girl into the world. Ever since, they have been swamped with parenting duties. But today Ranveer stepped out in style to attend the trailer launch of his next film Singham Again. Deepika, who will be seen as Lady Singham in this cop drama, was also expected to make her first appearance post giving birth at this event. But Ranveer revealed that she’s busy with their baby at the moment. At the launch event, Ranveer shared that Singham Again marks his daughter’s Bollywood debut, because Deepika was pregnant while shooting for the film. Ranveer showers Deepika's poster with love at Singham Again trailer launch

Ranveer lovingly called their little angel ‘Baby Simmba’, referring to his beloved cop character in Rohit Shetty’s film. This sweet clip left us as well as fans gushing over the happy family. Well, there was another moment from the trailer launch which went viral on social media. However, this other video received flak from a majority of internet users. We are talking about a clip where Ranveer goes over to a poster of their film and gives a kiss to Deepika’s picture. This time, his public display of affection looked like overkill to several netizens.

In the comment section below, calling Ranveer’s gesture ‘over acting’, a social media user stated: “5 rupees Kato iski over acting ky 😂”, whereas another nasty troll wrote: “Itne drammee...sirf dikhawa h ye bhyii..😂😂😂😂.” Another internet user opined, “Social media vala show off … Ranveer 😒”, whereas another claimed, “Ranveer B like : Kuch bhe ho bas acting ni rukni chyee😂😂✅.”

Netizens react to video of Ranveer showering Deepika's poster with love

While Ranveer will be reprising his character of ACP Sangram Bhalerao aka Simmba in Singham Again, Deepika is making her debut in the cop universe as SP Shakti Shetty. Ajay Devgn will be leading the cop drama as DCP Bajirao Singham whereas Kareena Kapoor Khan will be seen as his onscreen wife Avni who gets abducted by Arjun Kapoor’s character Danger Lanka. Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar are also a part of this casting coup! Are you excited for Singham Again, which will arrive in theatres this Diwali?