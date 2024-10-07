Singham Again Trailer: Ajay, Deepika, Ranveer beat Ranbir at making an epic; turn the cop drama into Ramayana

A major reason why Rohit Shetty’s cop universe has a permanent place in hearts is because these films are massy, larger than life entertainers. They entertain the audience while keeping us on the edge of our seats with thrilling twists and turns along the way. So when Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty announced Singham Again, the fifth film in the cop drama series, we waited for the trailer with bated breath to see the new world that they would introduce us to. The film was set for a Diwali release, despite having competition from Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 at the box office. Well, now that the trailer is out, we understand why a Diwali release was so important for the team. Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh in Singham Again

An action packed scene from Singham Again trailer

Diwali is celebrated as Lord Rama’s return from exile with Sita and Lakshmana. Well, Singham Again is like a new age version of Ramayana, heavily inspired by the epic. And we love it! Ajay aka DCP Bajirao Singham will be seen as Lord Rama, who takes an oath to save his wife Sita, Kareena Kapoor Khan aka Avni, after she is kidnapped by Ravana, portrayed by Arjun Kapoor as Danger Lanka. In this battle, Singham gets support from Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar, whose characters have taken inspiration from Lakshmana, Hanuman and Jatayu. There is also Deepika Padukone, who blows us away as the badass Lady Singham aka SP Shakti Shetty. Basically the team has beaten Ranbir Kapoor, who is headlining Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, in making the epic.

Fans are quite impressed with Singham Again’s exciting trailer, which promises a rollercoaster ride for the masses this Diwali. The story is interesting, the characters are fun and the dialogues which we have seen so far are absolutely hilarious. The action, as expected, will give you an adrenaline rush. Despite being inspired by Ramayana, the concept seems refreshing and thrilling. The only complaint that some netizens have is why Salman Khan was nowhere to be seen as Chulbul Pandey, as rumours promised ahead of the trailer’s release.

Well, we can’t wait to witness this masterpiece in theatres when Singham Again releases on Diwali.