'Baap ban gaya re': Internet reacts to Ranveer Singh's first appearance since welcoming daughter with Deepika Padukone

The atmosphere of celebration never seems to leave the Ambani residence. Nita Ambani turned host once again, spearheading a celebration of Olympians and Paralympians at Antilia, on Sunday, September 29. Among the list of high profile attendees was Ranveer Singh. This marked the actor's first proper public appearance since he welcomed his first born, a daughter, with wife Deepika Padukone on September 8. Dressed dapper in a dark-toned suit, Ranveer added his own touch to the look with a perfectly crafted half-up do and some glares. Ranveer Singh exclaims 'baap ban gaya re' in first pap interaction since welcoming daughter with Deepika Padukone(Photos: X)

Shortly after posing for the paps, Ranveer, unsurprisingly, walked over to them as they kept congratulating him on his newest role, that of a doting dad. He went in straight for a hug and immediately exclaimed, "baap ban gaya re" which got quite the raucous response from his well wishers. Fans too, were quick to pool in with their take on the moment, as well as the newest father on the block. Some appreciative comments read: "Daddy is glowing🥰🧿 This hairstyle looks good on him🔥 such a handsome man😩❤️", "It’s heartwarming to see Ranveer Singh so joyful—fatherhood looks great on him!" and "He looks so dashing 🔥😍#RanveerSingh". In the same breath, comments from some online detractors read: "yeh ajaz khan banke kyu ghum rha hai", "Fir bhi chichorapan nhi jaa raha" and "Chapri Singh 🤣".

Incidentally, Ranveer Singh's mother and sister were also spotted out and about in Bandra last night, after a while. It seems like Deepika and Ranveer's little one is settling in just fine.

More outtakes

Ranveer, true to his nature, had quite the blast at the event. One picture of his, shows him striking a pose with Anant Ambani and boxer Vijender Singh, making for quite the frame.

Also doing the rounds of the internet, is a video of the actor engrossed in a rather animated conversation with hosts Mukesh Ambani and Radhika Merchant as the trio catch up.

On the work front, Ranveer will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's Diwali release, Singham Again.