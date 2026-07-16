Did Deepika Padukone post in support of Sonam Wangchuk? Fact checking viral 'failed leader' Instagram post

As concern continues to mount over activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike for nearly three weeks, social media has found itself buzzing over a viral claim involving Deepika Padukone. A screenshot of what appears to be the actor's Instagram Story has been widely shared online, with the post seemingly expressing support for Sonam Wangchuk while taking a swipe at "failed leadership”. But did Deepika actually post the Story? Here's the truth behind the viral claim.

The truth behind the viral post

Activist Sonam Wangchuk is on indefinite hunger strike for the nineteenth consecutive day at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

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On Wednesday, a screenshot of what was claimed to be Deepika's Instagram Story began circulating widely on social media. The post appeared to show the actor extending support to activist Sonam Wangchuk, with several social media users claiming that she deleted the Story just minutes after sharing it.

Since then, the post has gone viral across social media, sparking widespread speculation and debate.

The viral screenshot appears to show an Instagram Story in which Deepika apparently re-shared a post featuring Sonam Wangchuk, accompanied by the text: “He is fasting. We are scrolling.” It is claimed that Deepika reposted it with a caption that read, “Why is no one speaking about this? We are living through the darkest hour of democracy. No matter how many films are made to glorify a failed leader, the reality remains unchanged."

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Screenshot of the viral post

{{^usCountry}} Despite the frenzy on social media, there is no credible evidence to suggest that Deepika ever shared the reported Instagram Story. A check of the actor's verified Instagram account, along with archived social media activity, reveals no trace of the post, indicating that the viral claim is unsubstantiated. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Despite the frenzy on social media, there is no credible evidence to suggest that Deepika ever shared the reported Instagram Story. A check of the actor's verified Instagram account, along with archived social media activity, reveals no trace of the post, indicating that the viral claim is unsubstantiated. {{/usCountry}}

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The screenshot is widely believed to have been digitally manipulated, with no evidence to suggest that Deepika ever posted or later deleted the Story. As things stand, the viral claim is false.

This isn't the first time Deepika has found herself at the centre of a viral misinformation storm. Earlier this year, in March, a fabricated screenshot claiming to show the actor reviewing Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge spread rapidly across social media. However, there was no trace of the post on her verified account.

Sonam Wangchuk on hunger strike

The Cockroach Janata Party has been protesting at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi since June 6, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities and leaks during the NEET exams. Wangchuk joined them and began his indefinite hunger strike on June 28.

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Sonam Wangchuk’s hunger strike entered its 19th day today on Thursday. The Delhi High Court is set to hear a public interest litigation raising concern over the activists health. A petition was filed before the high court on Wednesday, seeking urgent medical intervention, including admission to a hospital, ensuring that he receives the required medical treatment and force-feeding food to him.

In the most recent update regarding his health, doctors on Wednesday said he remains "very weak" and is under round-the-clock medical supervision. His weight has dropped to 57.15 kg, down 400 grams in the past 24 hours and 8.9 kg since he began his indefinite hunger strike.

The protest has garnered support from multiple political leaders and actors across the country, with many urging him to end his fast and prioritise his health. Sonam Wangchuk said he will not end his fast and urged protestors to question the government as to why it is not engaging in dialogue.