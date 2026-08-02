Mommy-to-be Deepika Padukone shares relatable video about keeping up with daughter Dua's demands

While fans await Deepika Padukone's return to the big screen, the actor is currently enjoying motherhood to the fullest. The mother of one-year-old Dua, Deepika, is pregnant with her second child, and she recently shared a hilarious reel on Instagram that many toddler moms are likely to relate to.

Deepika shares relatable pregnancy reel

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcomed their first child, Dua, in September 2024.

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Deepika shared a funny reel featuring a mother of a toddler who is also pregnant with her second child, giving in to her little one's demands. In the video, the woman is seen picking up her toddler despite being advised against lifting anything heavy during pregnancy. However, unable to resist her toddler's requests, she ends up carrying the child while heavily pregnant. The caption of the reel read, “Don't lift anything over 20 pounds during pregnancy. Me this entire pregnancy.”

Deepika Padukone shares a relatable reel.

'My obsession is my daughter'

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{{^usCountry}} Deepika has often shared glimpses of her motherhood journey through memes and relatable reels on Instagram. Before this, she posted another humorous reel showing the struggles of pregnant women who wakes up multiple times during the night to use the bathroom. The clip showed a pregnant woman, half asleep, making her way to the washroom multiple times. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Deepika has often shared glimpses of her motherhood journey through memes and relatable reels on Instagram. Before this, she posted another humorous reel showing the struggles of pregnant women who wakes up multiple times during the night to use the bathroom. The clip showed a pregnant woman, half asleep, making her way to the washroom multiple times. {{/usCountry}}

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In an earlier interview with Harper's Bazaar India, Deepika revealed that Dua is her biggest obsession. She said, “Not current — I’m going to remove ‘current’ from it. My obsession is my daughter.”

'Deepika does a lot more, but Ranveer helps'

In another interview with The Indian Express, Deepika's father, Prakash Padukone, opened up about his granddaughter, Dua. He called Deepika and her husband, actor Ranveer Singh, “hands-on parents” and said, “Of course, Deepika does a lot more, but Ranveer helps a lot whenever he’s not working. Both families are also present to help.”

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He further added, “She’s very fond of padel. There’s a nice padel ground very close to our house. We stay near Camp station, so she likes to see the trains. She’s a very friendly child, so she likes to mix with people. She says hello to almost everybody. She’s been travelling from a very young age. That has really helped. She’s growing up quite fast and at a very interesting stage right now.”

Deepika and Ranveer welcomed their daughter, Dua, in 2024. They announced they were expecting their second child together in April this year. The couple shared the happy news with an adorable picture of Dua holding a pregnancy test kit showing a positive result.