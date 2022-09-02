Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Deepika Padukone wears stunning festive look as Ranveer Singh grooves with Ambani family during Ganesh visarjan. Watch

Deepika Padukone wears stunning festive look as Ranveer Singh grooves with Ambani family during Ganesh visarjan. Watch

bollywood
Published on Sep 02, 2022 11:09 AM IST

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh attended the Ganesh visarjan hosted by Mukesh Ambani and family. A video shows Ranveer dancing with the Ambanis as Deepika looks on.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh during the Ganesh Visarjan hosted by the Ambanis. 
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone joined businessman Mukesh Ambani and his family in Ganesh visarjan on Thursday evening. The two travelled with the younger Ambanis on a truck heavily decorated with marigold flowers. While Ranveer grooved to the festive music, Deepika remained seated on a bench as she watched in festivities. Also read: Ranveer Singh on him and Vicky Kaushal marrying Deepika and Katrina: People tell us ‘woh humare aukaat se bahar hain'

A video shows Ranveer Singh in a white kuta-pyjama, grooving to the Agneepath song Deva Shree Ganesha. Deepika is seen in a cream salwar suit, with a dupatta around her shoulders and heavy earrings. Shloka Ambani is seen in a mint sharara and Radhika Merchant is also seen in a printed sharara. The truck is open from the sides and back and is seen surrounded by several men wearing orange kurtas and masks. The decoration at the Ambani residence is also seen in the video.

Ranveer and Deepika recently made a joint appearance at the Filmfare Awards held in Mumbai on Wednesday. Ranveer Singh received his best actor award from Deepika onstage. While Ranveer performed on the stage to his song Khalibali and walked the red carpet in a red suit, Deepika kept it simple in a blue shirt and denims. Ranveer won the award for his performance in Kabir Khan's cricket drama, 83, co-produced by Deepika. Ranveer played the role of cricketer Kapil Dev and Deepika played his wife Romi Bhatia in the film.

Deepika recently also shared a post of appreciation for Ranveer on Instagram. Sharing a picture of him holding the trophy, Deepika wrote, “Simply the best. Better than all the rest. @ranveersingh.”

Ranveer was last seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar, which did not perform well at the box office. He has completed shooting for his next, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Ranveer also has Rohit Shetty's comedy film Cirkus in pipeline.

Deepika has also completed shooting for Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan. She has been working on Project K with Prabhas and has also signed Fighter opposite Hrithik Roshan.

deepika padukone ranveer singh mukesh ambani ganesh visarjan + 2 more
