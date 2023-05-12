Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share kisses, hold hands in rare PDA during her interview: ‘What are we doing?’

Deepika Padukone recently appeared on the cover of Time magazine. During the interview for the same, the actor got a surprise visit from actor husband Ranveer Singh and simply called it a ‘cosmic’ coincidence. Ranveer said he was shooting next door and just thought of paying her a surprise visit. They also kissed as he greeted her on his arrival and as he left after the short appearance. Also read: Deepika Padukone asks couples to learn from older generation about marriage: 'Patience is number one' Ranveer Singh paid a surprise visit to Deepika Padukone during her interview.

The video from Ranveer's surprise visit shows Deepika being asked a question about marriage and soon after the former lands up on the site. He just wishes her “Have a great day” and starts to leave but Deepika informs him about how his arrival coincided with the question about marriage. He says, “what a cosmic thing to have happened.” As Deepika asks the interviewer to continue, she is asked about for how long they have been married. The couple have been married for 4.5 years but Ranveer added that they have together for 10-11 years. As they talk about it, they also hold hands and Deepika even quips, “what are we doing?” to which Ranveer replies, “I just came to say hi”.

Talking about their marriage, Deepika says, "I love spending time, my husband and I. I married my best friend. I think the fact that we are just so goofy with each other. I can feel like absolutely myself, my most vulnerable, my most clumsy, my most expressive. Ya, we have known each other now 10 years almost, so….its my happy place.

Few months back, there were rumours of the couple going through a rough patch in their marriage but none of them spoke about it. They simply rubbished the rumours with their public appearances together.

Ranveer and Deepika tied the knot in a secret wedding ceremony at Lake Como, Italy in November, 2018. They celebrated it with two receptions, one in Bengaluru and another in Mumbai.

Deepika is currently working on Project K with Prabhas and Fighter with Hrithik Roshan. Ranveer will now be seen alongside Alia Bhatt in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

