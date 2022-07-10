Deepika Padukone reacts to ‘ma’ Farah Khan, who spotted her ad in Bangkok: ‘You had faith in me when no one else did’

Deepika Padukone responded to a photo Farah Khan shared of the actor’s advertisement for an international luxury brand. The filmmaker is on a Thailand holiday with her family, and spotted Deepika on a hoarding at a mall in Bangkok. Sharing a picture of it on Instagram Stories, Farah wrote, “Looking good baby.” Deepika thanked Farah for sharing the post, and also wrote a sweet note of appreciation for the filmmaker, who launched Deepika in her 2007 film Om Shanti Om. Read more: Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora share video of Deepika Padukone's ad from Paris airport

Farah Khan has been sharing glimpses of her children – triplets Diva Kunder, Anya Kunder and Czar Kunder – from their family vacation in Thailand. Apart from sharing some family photos, ‘travel vlogger’ Farah also shared videos of the hotel they were staying in. She captioned one of her posts, “The travel vlogger strikes again!”

On Saturday, Farah took to her Instagram Stories to give a shoutout to Deepika. She shared a photo of the actor that she spotted at Iconsiam, reportedly the largest shopping centre in Bangkok. Alongside Deepika’s photo from an advertisement, Farah wrote, “Looking good baby!” Earlier this year, Deepika became the first Indian brand ambassador for the French luxury brand Louis Vuitton.

Deepika reshared Farah’s photo and responded to her sweet gesture. Deepika wrote on her Instagram Stories, “Thank you ma (for Farah). You had faith in me when no one else did.” On Sunday, Farah reshared Deepika’s post on her Instagram Stories, and wrote, “You were a star even then. So proud.”

Deepika made her acting debut with the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Om Shanti Om. The musical was Farah’s second film after she made her directorial debut with Main Hoon Na. Deepika worked with Shah Rukh again in Farah’s Happy New Year. The film released in 2014 and also featured actors Abhishek Bachchan, Sonu Soon and Boman Irani.

