Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Deepika Padukone reacts to 'proud' friend spotting her billboard in Los Angeles: 'My heart is so full'

Deepika Padukone reacts to 'proud' friend spotting her billboard in Los Angeles: 'My heart is so full'

bollywood
Published on Aug 01, 2022 04:12 PM IST
Deepika Padukone became the first Indian brand ambassador for the French luxury brand Louis Vuitton earlier this year. A fan recently spotted her ad for the brand in Los Angeles.
A fan recently spotted Deepika Padukone's Louis Vuitton ad in Los Angeles.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Deepika Padukone has reacted to a friend who said she was feeling 'proud' after spotting her billboard on the streets of Los Angeles. Earlier this year, Deepika became the first Indian brand ambassador for the French luxury brand Louis Vuitton. Hoardings of her advertisements for the international luxury brand have been put up in several countries including America, France, and Thailand. Also Read| Deepika Padukone reacts to ‘ma’ Farah Khan, who spotted her ad in Bangkok

A friend recently spotted her Louis Vuitton ad on the streets of Los Angeles and said that it has made the city in California more beautiful. The friend took to Instagram Stories to share a picture of the ad, and captioned it, "We spotted our favourite @deepikapadukone...and just like that...LA is more beautiful. So proud (blue heart emoji)." Deepika reposted it on her Instagram Stories and wrote, "My heart is soo full..."

Deepika Padukone reacts to fan spotting her hoarding in Los Angeles.
RELATED STORIES

Previously, filmmaker Farah Khan, who launched Deepika in her 2007 film Om Shanti Om, spotted her ad in Bangkok during a family holiday and took to Instagram to say she is proud of the actor. Posting a picture of the hoarding, Farah wrote, "Looking good baby." Deepika replied to it, “Thank you ma (for Farah). You had faith in me when no one else did.” Farah responded by saying, “You were a star even then. So proud.”

In June, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora also spotted Deepika's ad for Louis Vuitton at Paris airport and shared a clip of the video ad on their Instagram accounts. Posting the video, Arjun told his Finding Fanny co-star, "Desi touch to the videsi holiday. So bloody proud seeing this at the Paris airport.” Malaika captioned it, “So damn cool. Eternal trendsetter.”

Deepika was last seen on the screen in Shakun Batra's Gehraiyaan. She will be next seen in Fighter opposite Hrithik Roshan. She also has Siddharth Anand's Pathaan alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. She will also be seen in Project K opposite Prabhas.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
deepika padukone louis vuitton
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP