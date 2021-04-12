Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Deepika Padukone resigns as MAMI chairperson, says cannot give 'undivided focus'
bollywood

Deepika Padukone resigns as MAMI chairperson, says cannot give 'undivided focus'

Actor Deepika Padukone has announced that she will no longer serve as the chairperson for Mumbai Academy of Moving Image (MAMI).
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 12, 2021 10:57 AM IST
Deepika Padukone has quit as MAMI chairperson,

Actor Deepika Padukone has announced her departure from MAMI (Mumbai Academy of Moving Image). She took to Instagram to share with her followers that she has decided to quit as its chairperson.

Deepika wrote in her note, "Being on the board of MAMI and serving as Chairperson has been a deeply enriching experience. As an artist it was invigorating to bring together cinema and talent from all over the world to Mumbai, my second home.

"I have come to realise however, that with my current slate of work, I will be unable to give MAMI the undivided focus and attention it requires.

Deepika Padukone has quit as MAMI chairperson.
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Abhishek reacts to Twitter user who called The Big Bull a 'disappointment'

Kabir Bedi on how he ended open marriage with Protima to be with Parveen Babi

Priyanka Chopra found this picture of Deepika Padukone 'too cute'

Abhishek recalls Amitabh's advice when he was on the verge of quitting Bollywood

"I depart knowing that MAMI is in the best hands possible and that my bond and connection with the academy is one that will last a lifetime."

Deepika had replaced filmmaker Kiran Rao as the MAMI chairperson in 2019. Deepika had called her appointment a huge responsibility. “It’s an absolute honour and a huge responsibility. I believe in MAMI’s vision and we are committed towards creating a community that cinema lovers and creators of a film passionate nation like ours truly deserve,” she had said.

Deepika currently has multiple projects in the pipeline. Her film 83, directed by Kabir Khan and co-starring husband Ranveer Singh, is up for release soon. She also stars in Shakun Batra's domestic noir with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Also read: Kabir Bedi reveals how he ended open marriage with Protima Gupta to be with Parveen Babi: 'She burst out crying'

The actor is working on Pathan, with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. She will also star in her first film opposite Hrithik Roshan, titled Fighter, and an upcoming film with Prabhas.

Recently, Deepika welcomed Amitabh Bachchan onboard The Intern. The film is a remake of Nancy Meyer's Hollywood hit by the same name. The original starred Anne Hathaway and Robert De Niro. The film was earlier supposed to star Rishi Kapoor, but Amitabh joined the project after Rishi's death last year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
deepika padukone mami

Related Stories

bollywood

Priyanka Chopra found this picture of Deepika Padukone 'too cute', Ranveer Singh is in splits

UPDATED ON APR 12, 2021 09:02 AM IST
bollywood

When Priyanka Chopra was asked if she wanted to do Deepika Padukone’s role in Bajirao Mastani, gave the 'perfect' reply

UPDATED ON APR 11, 2021 10:26 AM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
BAFTA Awards 2021
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP