Deepika Padukone resigns as MAMI chairperson, says cannot give 'undivided focus'

Actor Deepika Padukone has announced her departure from MAMI (Mumbai Academy of Moving Image). She took to Instagram to share with her followers that she has decided to quit as its chairperson.

Deepika wrote in her note, "Being on the board of MAMI and serving as Chairperson has been a deeply enriching experience. As an artist it was invigorating to bring together cinema and talent from all over the world to Mumbai, my second home.

"I have come to realise however, that with my current slate of work, I will be unable to give MAMI the undivided focus and attention it requires.

"I depart knowing that MAMI is in the best hands possible and that my bond and connection with the academy is one that will last a lifetime."

Deepika had replaced filmmaker Kiran Rao as the MAMI chairperson in 2019. Deepika had called her appointment a huge responsibility. “It’s an absolute honour and a huge responsibility. I believe in MAMI’s vision and we are committed towards creating a community that cinema lovers and creators of a film passionate nation like ours truly deserve,” she had said.

Deepika currently has multiple projects in the pipeline. Her film 83, directed by Kabir Khan and co-starring husband Ranveer Singh, is up for release soon. She also stars in Shakun Batra's domestic noir with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

The actor is working on Pathan, with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. She will also star in her first film opposite Hrithik Roshan, titled Fighter, and an upcoming film with Prabhas.

Recently, Deepika welcomed Amitabh Bachchan onboard The Intern. The film is a remake of Nancy Meyer's Hollywood hit by the same name. The original starred Anne Hathaway and Robert De Niro. The film was earlier supposed to star Rishi Kapoor, but Amitabh joined the project after Rishi's death last year.