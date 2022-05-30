Deepika Padukone returns from Cannes Film Festival, fans are ‘proud of her’

Deepika Padukone has returned from the Cannes Film Festival after spending more than a week at the French Riviera. The actor was part of the jury which was presided over by veteran French actor Vincent Lindon. On Monday, Deepika was spotted at the Mumbai airport arrivals in the morning. She was in a neon green suit and dark shades. Also read: Deepika Padukone represents India in saree on last day of Cannes Film Festival, greets audience with ‘namaste’. Watch

As a paparazzo account shared a video of Deepika walking out of the airport, a fan commented, “Her smile is so so fresh and beautiful .. she just nailed in Cannes this year.” Another wrote, “Welcome back superstar, she have made India proud and she always do." One more fan commented, "She came she rule and she conquered, proud of her."

Deepika judged the film entries at the Cannes Film Festival alongside Noomi Rapace, Joachim Trier, Jasmine Trinca, Jedd Nichols, Asghar Farhadi, Rebecca Hall and Ladj Ly. Deepika also made one after the other glamorous appearances on the red carpet at Cannes.

The jury awarded the Palme d’Or to Swedish director Ruben Ostlund’s Triangle of Sadness at a closing ceremony on Saturday night. Delhi-based Shaunak Sen’s All That Breathes won the 2022 L’Oeil d’Or (Golden Eye) for the best documentary at the 75th Cannes Film Festival, making it two in succession for India. The film was screened as part of the festival’s Special Screenings line-up.

Deepika's last red carpet appearance was in a white ruffled saree with a beaded blouse and a huge pearl necklace. She also walked the red carpet at the premiere of the film Elvis, in a golden gown with huge furry black sleeves. Among her other appearance was an orange gown with a long train that made it difficult for her to move on the red carpet.

Deepika had earlier shot for Pathan, alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Pathan. She also has Fighter opposite Hrithik Roshan and Project K with Prabhas.

