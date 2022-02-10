Deepika Padukone reveals Ranveer Singh’s habit that ‘really irritates’ her, what makes her ‘madly in love’ with him

Deepika Padukone was asked what about her husband Ranveer Singh makes her ‘mad’. She clarified whether the interviewer meant ‘madly in love’ or ‘upset’ and then went on to answer both.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ranveer and Deepika got married in November 2018 after a six-year relationship. They fell in love during the making of their first film, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, which released in 2013.

Talking to Bollywood Bubble, Deepika said, “Honestly, if we are talking about mad, like to make me upset, he doesn’t do much to upset me. He eats his food too fast and that really irritates me. Like I have literally had two bites of my dinner and he has finished his dinner and sent the plate. So that irritates me. But apart from that, he doesn't do much to annoy me or trouble me.”

Deepika also revealed what it is about Ranveer that makes her feel madly in love with him. “I think the fact that he is an extremely sensitive and caring person,” she said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ranveer and Deepika have worked together in Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat and 83. He also made a cameo appearance in her film Finding Fanny.

Currently, Deepika is busy promoting her upcoming film, Gehraiyaan. Directed by Shakun Batra, the film also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa in the lead roles, with Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapoor playing supporting parts.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In Gehraiyaan, Deepika plays Alisha, an ambitious 30-year-old who finds herself stuck in a monotonous relationship and hitting roadblocks in her career. She begins an affair with Zain, her cousin Tia’s fiancé, with whom she bonds over a troubled past and a common wish to break from its confines.

Also see: Ranveer Singh shares video of little girl enacting Ram-Leela scene, calls her ‘mini’ Deepika Padukone. Watch

Ranveer has been promoting Gehraiyaan too. On Wednesday, he shared a video of him and Deepika grooving to the song Beqaaboo in their car and wrote in an Instagram post, “All the cool kids are doing it! @deepikapadukone #beqaaboo #gehraiyaan.” She replied in the comments section, “My Biggest Cheerleader! I Love You!”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON