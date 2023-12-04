Deepika Padukone turns heads in blue gown as she attends Academy Museum Gala in LA with Selena Gomez, Dua Lipa

On Sunday night, the 2023 Academy Museum Gala was held in Los Angeles, US. Before the event started, the star-studded red carpet delivered some breathtaking moments, which included actor Deepika Padukone posing in a velvet blue gown and lots of statement diamond jewellery. Also read: Deepika Padukone initially thought Louis Vuitton would simply use her 'as an influencer'

Deepika Padukone dazzles at Hollywood event

Deepika Padukone attends the 3rd Annual Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on December 3 in Los Angeles. (AFP)

Before she headed to the red carpet, Deepika also took to Instagram Stories to share a bunch of pictures of her look for the night. Sharing Deepika's pictures on Twitter, a fan wrote, "Stunning as always." Another said, "She looks so gorgeous in that beautiful gown." A third fan wrote, “My queen flaunting her million dollar smile... thank you for this DP (Deepika Padukone)... just thank you for your existence.”

About the Academy Museum Gala

A host of celebs such as singers Selena Gomez and Dua Lipa were also spotted posing for photographers on the star-studded red carpet. Joining them were Hollywood A-listers Natalie Portman, Lupita Nyong'o, Ke Huy Quan and Meryl Streep, among many others. Most celebs wore black for the night.

The annual Academy Museum Gala aims to raise funds for the museum’s exhibitions and public programming. The gala also saw special celebrity guests such as Meryl Streep, Michael B Jordan, Oprah Winfrey, and Sofia Coppola, being honoured for their contributions to cinema and storytelling.

Deepika's recent projects

Deepika Padukone, who was recently on a vacation in London with her girlfriends, will be seen soon in the sci-fi action film Kalki 2898 AD opposite Prabhas. She also has director Siddharth Anand's aerial action film Fighter opposite Hrithik Roshan, which will be released in January 2024. Produced by Viacom18 Studios and Marflix Pictures, the film also stars Anil Kapoor.

Deepika will also be seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and Ranveer Singh, and will release in 2024.

