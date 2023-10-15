Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan sit together at inauguration of IOC session; Reddit thinks Alia Bhatt ‘slept off’

On Saturday, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted attending the inauguration of the 141st International Olympic Committee Session at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai. Videos and pictures from the event are all over social media. Also read: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt opt for traditional look, Deepika Padukone turns ‘boss lady’ at IOC event

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan at the event.

While Shah Rukh Khan was sitting next to Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor sat behind them. Many on Reddit are reacting to a candid picture of the four together, wherein Alia seems 'asleep'.

Shah Rukh, Deepika, Alia and Ranbir's pic

In one of the pictures from the events that are doing the rounds on social media, Shah Rukh Khan, who looked dapper in a black suit, chatted with Deepika, who gave boss lady vibes in grey pants. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir, who were both dressed in ethnic looks, were also captured in a picture with Deepika and Shah Rukh.

Reactions to the pic

Commenting on their photo, a Reddit user wrote, "Everyone is bored... Alia is literally asleep… Don’t even blame her. I would too. And Shah Rukh and Deepika have both aced the professional but idc (I don't care) look." One more joked, "Alia is sleeping without a care in the world, Ranbir lost in phone like a true backbencher, Shah Rukh pretending to give full attention, but his mind is wandering somewhere else most probably, while Deepika is giving serious Hermione Granger vibes (Emma Watson's Harry Potter character)."

One more said, "This is a meme template waiting to happen." Praising Deepika, a person wrote, “I have to say, DP always maintains a straight face. Never seen her making weird expressions even behind the camera. Prim and proper.”

About the IOC event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 141st International Olympic Committee (IOC) session in Mumbai. The IOC session serves as a key meeting of the members of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), where important decisions regarding the future of the Olympic games are made. India hosted the IOC session for the second time, after a gap of about 40 years. The IOC's 86th session was held in New Delhi in 1983.

