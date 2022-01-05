Deepika Padukone shares candid moments with Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor in new video; says ‘follow your bliss’. Watch

Deepika Padukone, on her 36th birthday, shared a video on Instagram and urged everyone to ‘follow (their) bliss’. It was a montage of clips from various awards shows as well as candid moments from the sets of her films.

Ranveer Singh featured in the behind-the-scenes footage from Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, while Ranbir Kapoor was part of a candid video from the sets of Tamasha. Clips of her from ad shoots, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Padmaavat also made it to the montage.

In the video, Deepika talked about her personal definition of success and how it is not only about professional highs. “I keep saying this to people that life is happening while you are also building your career and you can’t forget that. Maybe somewhere I forgot that. I think I forgot who I was, who am I the person. I am different as an actor, I am different as a person. I have evolved. I hope I have,” she said.

“I think if you are able to shift the needle, if you are able to impact people’s lives in a positive way, if you are able to bring about change, if you are able to have people just sort of think differently or see differently, I think today that for me is success,” she added.

Sharing the post on Instagram, Deepika wrote, “When you follow your bliss, you put yourself on a track that has been there all the while…and the life you ought to be living, is the life you are living. So follow your bliss…don’t be afraid. And doors will open where you never knew they would…”

Currently, Deepika is awaiting the release of Gehraiyaan, co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa. The film, directed by Shakun Batra, is slated for a direct-to-OTT release on Amazon Prime Video on February 11.

