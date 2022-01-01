Deepika Padukone copies Ranveer Singh's onscreen accent during New Year dinner. Watch

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone seem to have dined-in together as they rang in the New Year with some food and fun. Ranveer shared a video of Deepika enjoying a delicacy as he wished his fans a Happy New Year.

Sharing the video on his Instagram account, Ranveer simply mentioned the hashtag #happynewyear in the caption. It shows Deepika all dressed up in an off shoulder attire, complemented with a necklace and hair neatly tied in a bun.

In the video, Ranveer is heard asking her, “Having fun baby?” She replies in his 83 accent, “We are here to enjoy, what else we here for.” Her accent seems to be inspired from Ranveer's accent in the film 83, in which he plays former cricketer Kapil Dev.

Ranveer's 83 co-star Saqib Saleem gave his verdict in the comments section. “She does it better lala,” he wrote. Nishant Dahiya, who plays Roger Binny in 83, also said in unison, "Hahaha ye right casting hai (this is the right casting)." Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar wrote, “One for each.”

83 was the last big release of the year but couldn't fulfil the expectations at the box office. The film's opening in theatres was far lower than the opening collections of similar big releases like Sooryavanshi and Spider-Man: No Way Home. It has collected a little over ₹71 crore in its first week.

Deepika and Ranveer recently jetted off to a far off location to ring in the New Year. The couple is rumoured to be in Maldives.

Deepika will soon begin promotions of her next, Shakun Batra's Gehraiyaan. The film also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa and is set to release on Amazon Prime Video on January 25, 2022. It also features Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapur in pivotal roles. According to the film's team, the Amazon Original is a relationship drama that dives into the "depths of complex modern relationships, adulting, letting go and taking control of ones’ life path".

The actor also has Pathan and Fighter in her kitty. Ranveer, meanwhile, has Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Cirkus and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in the pipeline.

