Deepika Padukone posts pics of her favourite things, Ranveer Singh reacts after being left out. See here

On Friday, actor Deepika Padukone posted a series of pictures from 2021 of the things that she loves. Her husband Ranveer Singh, who was not a part of the pictures, reacted. Deepika captioned her post in these words: “Year end photo dump of all the things I love Food, Flowers & Travel.”

The pictures included a selfie of Deepika and photos of waffles, roads, red roses, and a T-shirt with the print that read, “Love: Wherever is love, there is life. Since 1998.”

Ranveer, who did not feature in the post, reacted to the pictures and wrote, “Err" and added the shrugging shoulders emoji. Many fans reacted to his comment. One person wrote, “@ranveersingh ghabrao mat jiju aap ke liye ek special post hoga (Don't worry brother-in-law, she will write a special post for you).” Another one said, “@ranveersingh I was searching for your picture.” While one said, “@ranveersingh she forgot! But then again, she was talking about things! not people.”

Last month, Deepika and Ranveer celebrated their third wedding anniversary. The couple flew to Uttarakhand to spend time together. They shared several pictures of how they spent their mini-vacation.

In an interview with Film Companion earlier this month, Deepika talked about their relationship and said, “One of the best things that we have is that we communicate a lot. That is extremely important for us. We might agree and we might disagree but I think when you communicate, it kind of makes marriage much easier. I think we were on pretty much the same page as far as this was concerned. Of course, at times there are battles where he would win and I have to say ‘Ok fine, take this one’."

Deepika and Ranveer star in the recently released Kabir Khan's directorial 83. The couple dated for six years before tying the knot in 2018 in an intimate wedding in Italy.

