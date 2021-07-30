Deepika Padukone shares candid photo from Shakun Batra’s next, fan asks if she wants to ‘kill’ with her looks

Actor Deepika Padukone shared a behind-the-scenes photo from the sets of director Shakun Batra’s next. She urged her followers to maintain silence in her caption. “Shh…Work in progress,” she captioned her Instagram post. She credited filmmaker Karan Kapoor for the picture.

In the photo, Deepika sat at a table reading. She was dressed casually, in a hoodie and pants, with her hair tied up in a bun. Shakun was also seen in the frame.

Excited fans flocked to the comments section of Deepika’s post. “Looks fantastic,” one said. “Peek-a-boo with a hoodie and a bun- YOU WANNA KILL ME?” another asked. “Can’t wait,” a third wrote. Some were also curious to know the title of the film. “Deepu title toh bta do movie ka. Kab tak shakun batra’s next bolege (Deepu, please tell us the title of the film. How long will you call it Shakun Batra’s next),” a fan asked.

Deepika stars alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday in Shakun’s film. In an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, she said that the project is ‘quite challenging’ and cannot be called a ‘light’ film.

“The overall genre of the film is something we haven’t seen much in Indian cinema, it’s called domestic noir. I don’t think that’s a genre we are very familiar with, but at the same time the audience is completely ready for it, as we have been exposed to that genre in different ways, whether through Hollywood films or OTT platforms,” she said, adding that she is looking forward to the film’s exploration of ‘intricate human relationships’.

Deepika has an interesting line-up of films, which includes Kabir Khan’s 83 opposite Ranveer Singh; Pathan, which will mark Shah Rukh Khan’s acting comeback; Fighter, with Hrithik Roshan; a cinematic adaptation of the Mahabharata, in which she will play Draupadi; Project-K, in which she stars alongside Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan; and the Hindi remake of The Intern, also with Amitabh.