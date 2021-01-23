Deepika Padukone shares her own Bernie Sanders meme, Ranveer Singh captions it 'namak kam daalna beti'

Deepika Padukone has jumped on the Bernie Sanders hype train. She, too, has shared a version of the viral Bernie memes, which is currently all that the internet can talk about.

On Saturday, she took to Instagram to share a picture of herself in a professional kitchen, joined by the grumpy Bernie next to her. She even asked her fans and followers to suggest a suitable caption for the picture.

And the fans did not disappoint. "If 'Sara kaam main hi karu' had a face," wrote one. " Even Deepika's husband, actor Ranveer Singh made a suggestion: "Namak zara kamm daalna beti (Don't add too much salt, kid)." Deepika's co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi wrote, "When you realise Rasode mein ye the," calling back to the viral 'Rasode mein kaun tha video'.

Bernie and his cosy mittens went viral after his appearance at the inauguration ceremony of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as President and vice president of the US on Thursday. Everyone was amused by his very casual outfit, chunky brown mittens and a seemingly grumpy mood as he sat in the audience on a chair, practicing social distancing from everyone.

Soon, the internet did its thing, putting Bernie in any and every hilarious place. Even Priyanka Chopra had shared memes of Bernie meeting her family and joining her on the sets of The White Tiger.

On his recent appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Bernie opened up on the meme. "I was just sitting there trying to keep warm, trying to pay attention to what was going on," he told Meyers.