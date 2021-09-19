Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Deepika Padukone shares photo of her ‘post-badminton glow’, PV Sindhu wants to know: ‘After how many calories?’

Deepika Padukone took to Instagram to share a selfie taken after a session of badminton. See how PV Sindhu reacted.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON SEP 19, 2021 04:06 PM IST
Deepika Padukone’s new Instagram post got a reaction from PV Sindhu.

Actor Deepika Padukone on Sunday took to Instagram to share a selfie from her car and captioned it, “The post (badminton racket and shuttlecock emoji) glow!” She went au naturel in the photo, with her hair tied up in a bun. She wore a black sweatshirt.

Badminton star PV Sindhu dropped a comment on Deepika’s post. “After how many calories?” she asked, adding a grinning emoji at the end. Deepika replied, “Forget the calories! My body is soo sore!” Her husband, actor Ranveer Singh, dropped a bunch of heart emojis and a light bulb emoji on the post. 

Fans also reacted to the picture. “Damn that glow,” one wrote, while another said that she did not need to add a filter because she is ‘a lady with no flaws’.

Deepika Padukone shared a picture of herself on Instagram.
Earlier this month, Deepika, Ranveer Singh, and Sindhu dined together at a restaurant in Mumbai. He shared a picture of the three of them posing as they wore colour-coordinated outfits. “Smashing time! @pvsindhu1 @deepikapadukone,” he captioned it.

Recently, Deepika came on Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 as a guest along with Farah Khan. They won 25 lakh on the game show, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, and the amount was donated to charity.

Deepika has an interesting line-up of films, including Kabir Khan’s 83 opposite Ranveer; Pathan, which will mark Shah Rukh Khan’s acting comeback; Fighter opposite Hrithik Roshan; Shakun Batra’s next alongside Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi; a cinematic adaptation of the Mahabharata, in which she will play Draupadi; Project-K, in which she stars alongside Prabhas and Amitabh; and the Hindi remake of The Intern, also with Amitabh.

Apart from this, Deepika announced her second Hollywood project a few weeks ago, four-and-a-half years after she starred alongside Vin Diesel in xXx: Return of Xander Cage. She will star in a cross-cultural romantic comedy, which she will also co-produce under her banner Ka Productions.

