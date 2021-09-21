Deepika Padukone shares pics from badminton session with PV Sindhu, fans wonder if 'biopic banne wali hai'

Deepika Padukone has shared a new post on Instagram, also featuring badminton star PV Sindhu. Deepika and Sindhu played a game together at what appears to be an indoor badminton facility.

Sharing the photos and a couple of videos, Deepika wrote in the caption, “Just a regular day in my life…Burning calories with @pvsindhu1.” Deepika wore a black tank top with black track pants. PV Sindhu wore a red tank top with dark pants. In one picture, Sindhu showed Deepika something on her phone as they shared a laugh.

Fans reacted to the post in the comments section. A few even wondered if a biopic on PV Sindhu was coming up with Deepika in the lead role. “Lgta h biopic bnne vli h (looks like a biopic will be made),” wrote one. “That means I was right, we are getting the PV SINDHU BIOPICCCCCC,” commented another. “Is there a biopic on the wayyy,” read another comment.

Deepika and PV Sindhu recently met for dinner at a restaurant in Mumbai. Deepika's husband Ranveer Singh joined them too. After the meet-up, Ranveer shared a picture with Deepika and PV Sindhu and wrote, “Smashing time! @pvsindhu1 @deepikapadukone."

PV Sindhu replied to his post, writing, “@ranveersingh @deepikapadukone lovely spending time with you guys. Looking forward to see you soon." She shared the same selfie on her page and wrote, “The smiles on our faces show what a fun time we had @ranveersingh @deepikapadukone.”

Recently, Sindhu won a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. She has become the first Indian woman to win two individual Olympic medals in a row.

Deepika was also a national level badminton player before she joined Bollywood. She is also the daughter of former badminton player Prakash Padukone.

On Nat Geo’s Mega Icons last year, Deepika spoke about her childhood routine. She said, “The routine was to wake up every morning like 4-5am, go for physical conditioning, go back home, go to school. As soon as I would finish school, there was no time to chitchat with friends so I would get home, change, have a snack, go to the badminton court, have dinner, be exhausted by that point and go to sleep and then the same thing again.”