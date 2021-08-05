Deepika Padukone shares unseen baby pics to prove she was 'an outstanding student'

Deepika Padukone shared a montage of her childhood pictures for fans on social media with a twist. Taking to her Instagram handle, Deepika shared a snippet from one of her interviews, in which she said, "For as long as I remember, I have always been that student or child, who wanted to do things outside of classroom."

The clip then leads into a montage of Deepika's childhood memories featuring the things she did "outside of the classroom"-- the glimpses of her from school plays, with a trophy for winning a sports competition and more. Sharing the video, she wrote, "Outstanding Student Indeed...!"

Deepika was a badminton player like father Prakash Padukone, before she stepped into the fashion and modelling industry at the age of 16. The actor made her Bollywood debut in 2007 alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Farah Khan's Om Shanti Om.

Deepika soon became one of the highest-paid female actors in India. She then made her way to Hollywood and bagged a role in the American action drama xXx: Return of Xander Cage.

Deepika will be seen next in Shakun Batra's untitled film. The actor also has an impressive line-up of projects in the pipeline including 83, Fighter, Pathan, and the Indian adaptation of Nancy Meyers's 2015 hit Hollywood film The Intern, which will also feature Amitabh Bachchan.

