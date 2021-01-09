Deepika Padukone shares unseen pic of Ranveer Singh eating her birthday cake

Deepika Padukone has been treating her fans to unseen pictures from her private photo album all day. In an Instagram interaction session with her fans, she has posted pictures requested by them.

On Saturday, she gave a glimpse into her recent birthday celebration. When a fan asked to see an unseen picture of her and Ranveer Singh, she shared a photo of herself, feeding him her birthday cake.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh celebrating her birthday.

"Ranveer Singh finishing all my birthday cake," she wrote with the photo, adding three crying emojis. In the photo, they are seen surrounded by colourful, pink and orange balloons, wearing casual outfits.

Deepika also shared a picture of herself doing the headstand, a video of a tiger from her recent trip to Ranthambore, some tasty treats that she enjoys and her current favourite song.

Deepika and Ranveer celebrated her birthday with friends and family. Even Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt arrived to celebrate with the actor. Ranveer shared a childhood picture of her and another that showed them cuddling, to wish her on her special day. "Biwi No.1 @deepikapadukone #happybirthday," he had captioned his post.

Deepika, too, shared a video of her life journey. "The journey has been nothing short of incredible...& for that I've got my family, friends and all of you to thank," she wrote with her post.

She was last seen on the big screen in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak. The film released in January 2020 and was about an acid attack survivor and activist.

She will next be seen with Ranveer in Kabir Khan's 83. While he will play former cricket star Kapil Dev, she will play his wife Romi. The film was scheduled to release in summer 2020 but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Also read: Shibani wishes Farhan Akhtar on birthday, Shabana Azmi leaves hilarious comment

She is also working on Shakun Batra's domestic noir film with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Reports suggest that she will announce a new project with Hrithik Roshan on his birthday on Sunday.