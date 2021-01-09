Shibani wishes Farhan Akhtar on birthday, Shabana Azmi leaves hilarious comment
Actor and singer Shibani Dandekar has shared a cute and romantic post for her boyfriend, filmmaker Farhan Akhtar. He turned 47 on Saturday.
Calling him her 'best friend' and 'the love of her life', Shibani wrote, "To the love of my life, my best friend, my ludo partner ... wouldn’t know how to be on this journey without you... lucky to have you holding my hand and watching my back through it all .. you are a beautifully talented genius of an artist and the most incredible human I have known .. thank you for being all mine .. happy birthday my Foo." Shibani also shared a picture with Farhan in which the two were seen enjoying a sunny day at the sea.
Shibani's post got her comments from friends, family and fans. The funniest one was left by Farhan's stepmother, veteran actor Shabana Azmi. "Even though he gets omelette first," she wrote with a wink emoji, perhaps hinting at an inside joke. Farhan also proclaimed his love for Shibani, writing, "I love you." Actor Kim Sharma wrote, "Lovely happy birthday you lucky guy."
Shibani also shared a post dedicated to her sister, VJ Anusha Dandekar. She, too, celebrates her birthday on Saturday. "Baby nush have a super bday .. you persevered and powered through a difficult year and came out the other side with grace and strength .. do you always and have the best year ahead because you truly deserve it .. love you endlessly and so proud of you! live your best life little sis .. got your back always," Shibani wrote in her post. Anusha had recently revealed in an Instagram post that she was cheated on and lied to by ex-boyfriend Karan Kundra.
Farhan and Shibani have been in a relationship for almost three years. On Film Companion’s show Tape Cast, he had revealed why he did not keep their relationship under wraps. He said, “I have never felt comfortable to share personal stuff... But I don’t know why, I just feel that somehow, with the celebrating of this, it seems very natural to me. Obviously, you don’t want to go crazy and people are like, ‘Please, bas karo!’”
Multiple other celebrities such as Priyanka Chopra and Anushka Sharma have also wished Farhan on his birthday. He will soon be seen in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Toofan.
- On Farah Khan’s birthday, here is a little-known fact about her and Karan Johar. Did you know that she once asked him to marry her but he turned her down?
- On Farhan Akhtar’s birthday, we bring you excepts from an interview in which his father, Javed Akhtar, talked about him and his success.
