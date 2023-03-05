Deepika Padukone spotted at airport in sleek look week before Oscars 2023; fans ask 'ye roz roz kaha jati hai?'

Recently, Deepika Padukone made her first appearance at Mumbai airport since she announced she will be attending the Oscars for the first time, and even presenting an award the the prestigious event on March 12. Hours later, on Saturday night, the actor was spotted once again at the airport as she left in a sleek new look. Also read: Vivek Agnihotri on being called out for 'double standards’ for praising Deepika

Videos and photos of Deepika arriving at Mumbai airport were shared on paparazzi and fan pages. She wore a brown jacket and black top with blue jeans and black boots. Deepika also wore black sunglasses. Unlike her usual soft curls or wavy hair, Deepika wore her hair straight in her latest airport look. The actor was all smiles and posed for paparazzi before entering the airport gate.

Reacting to how often Deepika is spotted at the airport, an Instagram user commented on her latest airport video shared on a paparazzo page, "I think Deepika just goes to her house to pick up some essentials or just to smell her apartment for a few hours and then hops right back on a plane." One more said, "Ye roz roz kaha jati hai (where does she travel to every day)?" One more said, "I love her but I why these sunglasses in the night?" A few others had a similar question about Deepika's outfit, "This jacket in this heat?"

On Thursday, Deepika Padukone announced that she is among the celebrities presenting an award at the 95th Academy Awards that will be held on March 12 in Los Angeles. The actor shared a post on Instagram with the names of all the other presenters – Dwayne Johnson, Michael B Jordan, Riz Ahmed, Emily Blunt, Glenn Close, Troy Kotsur, Jennifer Connelly, Samuel L Jackson, Melissa McCarthy, Zoe Saldana, Donnie Yen, Jonathan Majors, Janelle Monae, Ariana DeBose and Questlove. The 95th Academy Awards will be held on March 12 (March 13 in India) at Los Angeles' Dolly Theatre.

Deepika was last seen in Pathaan alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. Her upcoming films include Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Project K with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan.

