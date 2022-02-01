Deepika Padukone teases Ananya Panday for her 'I work on my phone' comment: 'PM hai, duniya chalati hai'. Watch

Actor Deepika Padukone has teased fellow actor Ananya Panday over her reply to a question about who is most likely to be always on the phone. During an interview with Hindustan Times, Deepika joked and called Ananya 'Prime Minister' when the latter responded that she has to work on her phone.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gehraiyaan cast Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and director Shakun Batra spoke to Hindustan Times about their upcoming film. When they were asked to name the person who used their phone in between shots, both Deepika and Shakun pointed their fingers at Ananya.

The Student of the Year 2 actor said, "I also work on my phone." Deepika laughed and said, "PM hai, duniya chalati hai (She is the PM, she runs the world)." Shakun also joked, "Pura Insta inhi pe chal raha hai (The entire Instagram is working due to her)."

When they were asked to name the actor who will start laughing and ruin an extremely intense scene, Deepika pointed at Ananya. She responded, "Huh! Me. When?" Deepika after a pause said, "Ananya is the most likely to laugh."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shakun said, "This is absolutely true. We were filming the last scene of the film and it was also the last day of the shoot. Here, Ananya is laughing in the shot which was of a serious scene. I told her after the scene 'I'm looking at the wide shot and you're laughing'. And she's like 'I was laughing for the take' and I said 'You can't be laughing for the take because it's a serious scene'."

He continued, "And then she's trying to justify that 'No, no I was acting' and I was like 'Don't lie'. Because she's just not laughing in the take but repeatedly laughing looking at the crew. So that was going on, very unprofessional." Ananya responded, "One time, one time."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shakun also spoke about actor Naseeruddin Shah taking the least number of takes in Gehraiyaan. "Naseer sir, because I was so scared that by the time it was third take, I looked at Deepika and said (gestures with hand) 'Can you ask for one more take?'"

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read | Shakun Batra on Gehraiyaan’s OTT release: I didn’t want to keep holding this film for long, it was ready

Gehraiyaan, a romantic drama, also features Siddhant Chaturvedi, Dhairya Karwa and Rajat Kapoor. The film is scheduled to premiere on February 11 on Amazon Prime Video. The film is jointly produced by Dharma Productions, Viacom18 and Shakun Batra's Jouska Films. The Amazon Original will have its OTT world premiere across more than 240 countries and territories.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON