Deepika Padukone to skip Project K launch at San Diego Comic-Con amid SAG-AFTRA strike

Actor Deepika Padukone will not be a part of the launch of her upcoming film Project K at the San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) in wake of the ongoing strike by the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Radio and Television Artists (SAG-AFTRA) in the US. The actor is a member of SAG-AFTRA, and will, therefore, give the eagerly-awaited Project K event a miss. Project K's first glimpse will be unveiled at San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday. Also read: Kamal Haasan joins Prabhas, Rana Daggubati in US ahead of Project K's first glimpse at San Diego Comic-Con

Deepika Padukone in Hollywood

Deepika Padukone will be seen in Project K alongside Prabhas for the first time.

She made her Hollywood debut with XXX: Return of Xander Cage opposite Vin Diesel in 2017. Earlier this year at the 95th Academy Awards, Deepika had introduced Naatu Naatu, the Best Original Song Oscar-winner from SS Rajamouli's blockbuster RRR.

Deepika Padukone to miss Project K event in US

According to news agency PTI, which quoted an industry insider, Deepika will miss the event and will adhere to SAG-AFTRA guidelines for actors amid the strike, which came into effect last week.

"With the SAG-AFTRA strike underway, the union has specified that actors cannot provide promotional or publicity services. That extends to appearances at conventions, such as the San Diego Comic-Con. Accordingly, as a member of SAG-AFTRA and in line with their membership regulations, Deepika Padukone will not be attending," the insider told PTI.

Priyanka Chopra supports SAG-AFTRA strike

Deepika is not the first Indian celebrity to express solidarity with the Hollywood actors union. Recently, actor Priyanka Chopra had also lent her support to the strike.

Amid the ongoing actors and writers’ strike in Hollywood, Priyanka had shared a post on Instagram. She shared a poster that said ‘SAG-AFTRA strong’ and captioned it, “I stand with my union and colleagues. In solidarity, we build a better tomorrow.”

About SAG-AFTRA strike rules

On July 14, Screen Actors Guild - American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) officially declared a strike against studios and streamers.

The actors' union, which reportedly represents around 160,000 performers, including film and television actors, worldwide, also issued an order laying out the rules its members must follow. During the strike, SAG-AFTRA members cannot participate in a number of activities – film tours and promotions to festivals, premieres and award shows.

About Project K's SDCC launch

On the first day of the SDCC on July 20, Project K co-stars Prabhas and Kamal Haasan will unveil the film's official title, trailer, and release date. At the Comic-Con, the film's production banner Vyjayanthi Movies will also host conversations and performances, providing audiences with a glimpse into 'India's vibrant culture and awe-inspiring world of science fiction'.

Project K, directed by Nag Ashwin, will be the first-ever Indian film to debut at the SDCC. Along with Deepika, Prabhas and Kamal Haasan, it also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Rana Daggubati and Disha Patani, among others.

With PTI inputs

