Kamal Haasan joins Prabhas, Rana Daggubati in US ahead of Project K's first glimpse at San Diego Comic-Con

Director Nag Ashwin's Project K is set to become the first-ever Indian film to feature at the San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2023. On Wednesday, the makers dropped a photo of veteran actor Kamal Haasan, who has reached the US, and will join the rest of the cast as Project K's first glimpse gets unveiled at Comic-Con. Along with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone, Project K also features Kamal and Amitabh Bachchan in pivotal roles. Also read: Prabhas, Rana Daggubati land in US ahead of Project K's first glimpse launch at Sen Diego Comic-Con Kamal Haasan is in the US for Project K's first glimpse at San Diego Comic-Con.

Kamal Haasan's photo

On Wednesday, the production banner Vyjayanthi Movies shared Kamal Haasan's photo from the US on Instagram, and wrote, "Good morning AmeriKa (America). Ulaga Nayagan (roughly translated to universal hero) Kamal Haasan in the streets of USA..."

The actor wore a casual blue and grey outfit with a matching cap in the picture as he went for a stroll on an empty street. He looked into the camera in the photo featuring tall buildings in the background.

Prabhas and Rana Daggubati in US

A day before, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas and Rana Daggubati reached the US ahead of their film Project K's event at San Diego Comic-Con. It was reported earlier that Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan will also attend the event.

In a recent picture from the US posted by the production house, Prabhas and Rana were with their backs turned towards the camera. A signboard saying ‘Hollywood’ was seen in the background. Both were wearing ‘What is Project K’ T-shirts. The caption along with the picture on Instagram said, “The men have landed in the USA. See you in San Diego on July 20th..."

Project K at the San Diego Comic-Con

At the event on Thursday, the team of Project K will unveil the film's first glimpse. San Diego Comic-Con will take place from July 20-23.

According to Variety, the film's makers will unveil exclusive footage at the event. Production banner Vyjayanthi Movies will offer fans a look at the film as part of an opening night party on July 19. On July 20, the film's team will host a panel titled 'This is Project K: First Glimpse of India's Mytho-Sci-fi Epic'. The stars will be seen in stage performance at the event.

