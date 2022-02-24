Deepika Padukone, Vicky Kaushal attend Gangubai Kathiawadi screening, Rekha poses in Alia Bhatt-style. See pics

Alia Bhatt is awaiting the release of her film, Gangubai Kathiawadi this Friday. A special screening of the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film was held on Wednesday and celebs such as Deepika Padukone, Vicky Kaushal, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Janhvi Kapoor, among others watched the film.

Alia decked up in a white salwar suit for the event. Just like Alia has been promoting the film in white ensembles, Deepika also arrived for the Gangubai Kathiawadi screening in a white saree. Veteran actors Rekha and Shabana Azmi too arrived in white to watch the film. Rekha even did an Alia-style namaste while being clicked by the paparazzi.

Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ishaan Khatter, Ananya Panday and Deepika Padukone at screening. (Varinder Chawla)

Celebrities at the Gangubai Kathiawadi screening on Wednesday. (Varinder Chawla)

Among others who attended the film screening were rumoured couple Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday, who came together in a car. Vicky Kaushal too watched the film and was among the first ones to share his views on the same. He said he was “absolutely shook by the sheer brilliance at display in the film”. He also called Alia “breathtakingly amazing” as Gangubai. Vicky's sister-in-law – actor Isabella Kaif was also present.

Arjun Kapoor and girlfriend Malaika Arora also watched the film together. Javed Akhtar, Kriti Sanon, Janhvi Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza, Sara Ali Khan, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Rima Jain and filmmaker Shashank Khaitan were also at the screening.

Gangubai Kathiawadi stars Alia Bhatt in the titular role of a young woman who was forced into sex trade and eventually became a prominent figure in Mumbai's Kamathipura. It also stars Ajay Devgn, Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa and others.

The film recently landed in a legal soup after Congress MLA Amin Patel filed a petition in Bombay High Court to change the name of the film, alleging it misrepresents Kamathipura as a red-light area while showing the Kathiawadi community in poor light. There were few more pleas against the film. On Wednesday, the Supreme Court suggested the makers to change the title of the film.

