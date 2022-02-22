Alia Bhatt responds to Kangana Ranaut saying Gangubai Kathiawadi will ‘be burnt to ashes’ with Bhagavad Gita quote

Actor Alia Bhatt has responded to the recent criticism by actor Kangana Ranaut targeting her and her upcoming film, Gangubai Kathiawadi. In a recent promotional event in Kolkata, Alia gave her reaction with a quote from the Bhagavad Gita. The film is scheduled to release on Friday this week.

Alia Bhatt was recently in Kolkata to launch Meri Jaan, a new song from Gangubai Kathiawadi. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed film is based on a chapter from writer S Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai. The film also features Ajay Devgn, Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa and Shantanu Maheshwari.

Replying to Kangana's remark, Alia said, as quoted by news agency PTI, "Lord Krishna had said in the Gita that inaction is an action. That's all I want to say."

Kangana Ranaut, earlier, had said on her Instagram Stories, “This Friday 200cr will be burnt to ashes at the box office ... for a papa (movie mafia daddy) ki pari (who likes to keep a British passport) because papa wants to prove that romcom bimbo can act... biggest drawback of the film is wrong casting...yeh nahi sudhrenge (these people won't change) no wonder screens are going to South and Hollywood films ... Bollywood is destined for doom jab tak movie mafia has power.”

The actor had also added in another Instagram Story, "Bollywood mafia daddy papa Jo who has single-handedly ruined the work culture in the film industry has emotionally manipulated many big directors and forced his products of mediocrity on their cinematic brilliance, another example will be following soon after this release... people need to stop entertaining him, in this Friday release even a big hero and greatest director are the new victims of his manipulations."

Recently, Kangana on Instagram slammed one of the viral videos of a little girl impersonating Alia's character from Gangubai Kathiawadi. In her post, she wrote, "Should this child imitate a sex worker with a beedi in her mouth and crude and obscene dialogues? Look at her body language, is it ok to sexualise her at this age? There are hundreds of other children who are being used similarly."

Kangana has been attacking Alia publicly for a couple years now. She has repeatedly called her ‘mediocre’, member of the ‘nepo-gang’ and more. Alia has always refrained from responding to her barbs.

Gangubai Kathiawadi tells the story of a woman sold into sex work and how she becomes a prominent figure in the underworld and Kamathipura's red-light district.

Apart from Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia's future projects include Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Darlings, RRR and Brahmastra.

