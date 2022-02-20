Kangana Ranaut rages against Gangubai Kathiawadi again, calls Alia Bhatt ‘papa ki pari’, ‘romcom bimbo’

Kangana Ranaut has once again taken aim at Alia Bhatt's upcoming release, Gangubai Kathiawadi, which is scheduled to hit theatres this Friday. The actor shared a note on her Instagram Stories, claiming that the film's biggest mistake is ‘wrong casting’.

Indirectly calling Alia 'daddy's angel' and Mahesh Bhatt a ‘movie mafia’, Kangana said Bollywood is destined for doom until the movie mafia holds power. Kangana wrote on her Instagram Stories, “This Friday 200cr will be burnt to ashes at the box office ... for a papa (movie mafia daddy) ki pari (who likes to keep a British passport) because papa wants to prove that romcom bimbo can act... biggest drawback of the film is wrong casting...yeh nahi sudhrenge (these people won't change) no wonder screens are going to South and Hollywood films ... Bollywood is destined for doom jab tak movie mafia has power...”

Kangana Ranaut shared a note on Instagram Stories.

She further added in another Instagram Story, "Bollywood mafia daddy papa Jo who has single handedly ruined the work culture in the film industry, has emotionally manipulated many big directors and forced his products of mediocrity on their cinematic brilliance, another example will be following soon after this relase... people need to stop entertaining him, in this friday relase even a big hero and greatest director are the new victims of his manipulations..."

Kangana shared one more note on Instagram Stories.

Gangubai Kathiawadi has been directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and also stars Ajay Devgn in a pivotal role. The period drama has been adapted from one of the chapters of noted author Hussain Zaidi's book, Mafia Queens of Mumbai and features Alia in the lead role of Gangubai, one of the most powerful madams of Kamathipura during the 1960s.

Kangana recently objected to a video of a young girl imitating Alia and wrote on Instagram Stories, “Should this child imitate a sex worker with a beedi in her mouth and crude and obscene dialogues? Look at her body language, is it ok to sexualize her at this age? There are hundreds of other children who are being used similarly.”

Kangana has often called Alia a member of ‘nepo-gang’. Kangana once told Pinkvilla in an interview that she told Alia over a phone call to ‘have a voice of her own’ and called her Karan Johar’s ‘puppet’. She claimed that it was ‘embarrassing’ for her to be compared to Alia and said that her performance in Gully Boy was mediocre.

