Deepika Padukone will look 'sexy as hell' even if she wears a 'potato sack', says Ananya Panday

Actor Ananya Panday has said that her co-star Deepika Padukone would look 'sexy as hell' even if she were wearing a 'potato sack'. Ananya and Deepika will appear together in director Shakun Batra's upcoming film, described as a domestic noir.

On the sidelines of the Lakme Fashion Week, where Ananya appeared as a showstopper for designer Ruchika Sachdeva's brand Bodice, she was asked how she'd approach styling Deepika.

Ananya told Pinkvilla, "If I give her a potato sack she'll (still) look sexy as hell so she doesn't need me!" She said that actor Alia Bhatt looks 'the cutest' in a sweatpants-sweater combo.

Ever since the two worked together, Ananya has often gushed about her 'akka (sister)' Deepika. Speaking with Mumbai Mirror last year, Ananya said, “You don’t feel like she is a star overpowering you. It feels like being with a friend. Deepika is more beautiful on the inside than on the outside.”

In an Instagram post that showed a masked Ananya hugging Deepika, the actor wrote, "I love you @DeepikaPadukone Aka. The only person I hug.”

Ananya made her acting debut with Punit Malhotra's Student of the Year 2, which also featured Tara Sutaria and Tiger Shroff. She has since appeared in the Pati Patni Aur Woh remake with Kartik Aaryan, and Khaali Peeli, with Ishaan Khatter. She will be seen next in the multi-lingual film Liger, starring Vijay Deverakonda.

Shakun Batra's film also stars Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Deepika said that 'Shakun has this strong point with people and relationships' and that she has enjoyed 'watching and performing' the sort of films 'that deal with intricate human relationships'.