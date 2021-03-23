Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Deepika Padukone will look 'sexy as hell' even if she wears a 'potato sack', says Ananya Panday
Ananya Panday can't stop praising Deepika Padukone. She said that Deepika can pull off a 'potato sack'.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 06:13 PM IST
Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday will appear together in Shakun Batra's new film.

Actor Ananya Panday has said that her co-star Deepika Padukone would look 'sexy as hell' even if she were wearing a 'potato sack'. Ananya and Deepika will appear together in director Shakun Batra's upcoming film, described as a domestic noir.

On the sidelines of the Lakme Fashion Week, where Ananya appeared as a showstopper for designer Ruchika Sachdeva's brand Bodice, she was asked how she'd approach styling Deepika.

Ananya told Pinkvilla, "If I give her a potato sack she'll (still) look sexy as hell so she doesn't need me!" She said that actor Alia Bhatt looks 'the cutest' in a sweatpants-sweater combo.

Ever since the two worked together, Ananya has often gushed about her 'akka (sister)' Deepika. Speaking with Mumbai Mirror last year, Ananya said, “You don’t feel like she is a star overpowering you. It feels like being with a friend. Deepika is more beautiful on the inside than on the outside.”

In an Instagram post that showed a masked Ananya hugging Deepika, the actor wrote, "I love you @DeepikaPadukone Aka. The only person I hug.”

When Saif said Virat-Anushka were ‘acing marriage’, and Kareena had this to say

As Priyanka's Indian restaurant prepares for grand opening, see pics of 'puja'

Rana on his heart and kidney issues: ‘My films taught me to overcome problems’

Deepika Padukone spotted post shoot, Sanya Malhotra goes shopping with mum

Ananya made her acting debut with Punit Malhotra's Student of the Year 2, which also featured Tara Sutaria and Tiger Shroff. She has since appeared in the Pati Patni Aur Woh remake with Kartik Aaryan, and Khaali Peeli, with Ishaan Khatter. She will be seen next in the multi-lingual film Liger, starring Vijay Deverakonda.

Also read: Ananya Panday says sister Rysa once 'leaked' her phone number on the internet, had to take corrective measures

Shakun Batra's film also stars Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Deepika said that 'Shakun has this strong point with people and relationships' and that she has enjoyed 'watching and performing' the sort of films 'that deal with intricate human relationships'.

