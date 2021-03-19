IND USA
Actor Ananya Panday poses with sister Rysa.
Actor Ananya Panday poses with sister Rysa.
Ananya Panday says sister Rysa once 'leaked' her phone number on the internet, had to take corrective measures

  • Ananya Panday recalled the time when her younger sister Rysa revealed her phone number to the world by mistake.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 01:55 PM IST

Actor Ananya Panday's sister, Rysa, goofed up one time when she revealed Ananya's phone number to the whole world. The story was revealed in their cousin Alanna Pandey's new vlog.

Alanna, an influencer who lives in the US, in her latest vlog documented her return to Mumbai. She made it a point to catch up with Ananya and Rysa, whom she hadn't met in a very long time.

In the vlog, as the cousins reunite at actor Chunky Pandey's house, it is revealed that Rysa once posted Ananya's number on the internet. Rysa, who wants to be a filmmaker, had uploaded a short movie on YouTube, without realising that Ananya's personal information was visible in it.

"I leaked didi's number," Rysa said, and Ananya chimed in, "My number was there in one part of the film, and I don't know how they found it, and I was getting calls. Rysa had to delete the video and re-upload it." The others reacted in disbelief to the story.

Ananya made her acting debut with Punit Malhotra's Student of the Year 2, which also featured Tara Sutaria and Tiger Shroff. She has since appeared in the Pati Patni Aur Woh remake with Kartik Aaryan, and Khaali Peeli, with Ishaan Khatter. She will next be seen in the multi-lingual film Liger, starring Vijay Deverakonda.

Also read: Ananya Panday recalls being trolled as ‘flatscreen’ even before entering Bollywood: ‘You start doubting yourself’

Earlier this month, Ananya shared a special post on the occasion of Rysa's birthday. Ananya wrote, "She’s 17!!!!! Ughhhhh stop @rysapanday hbd." The pictures showed the sisters posing together, with balloons in the background. In his post, Chunky wrote, "Happy Happy Happy birthday my Darling Rysa Pudding @rice__and__more."

