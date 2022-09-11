Delhi Police postpones Jacqueline Fernandez's questioning in extortion case after she cites 'prior commitments'

Jacqueline Fernandez's request to postpone her questioning in the ₹200 crore extortion case has been granted. As per the new development, the actor will not have to appear for interrogation on September 12. Fresh summons for a later date will be issued to her. Also Read| Jacqueline Fernandez 'consciously overlooked' Sukesh Chandrasekhar's criminal past

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Delhi Police had summoned Jacqueline to join the investigation in the ₹200 crore extortion case connected with conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, whom she was reportedly in a relationship with in the past. She was asked to join the probe at the economic offences wing (EOW) office at Mandir Marg around 11 am on September 12. However, the actor had sought to postpone it citing prior commitments.

A senior police officer confirmed to ANI that Jacqueline communicated to Delhi Police via email that she won't be able to join the investigation due to prior commitments. The officer added, "Now, we will issue a fresh summon to Jacqueline to join the investigation in the case. The dates of fresh summon will be decided soon."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sukesh Chandrashekhar is currently lodged in a Delhi jail with over 10 criminal cases registered against him. Enforcement Directorate filed a chargesheet against Jacqueline as well in connection with the case, which claimed that she knowingly benefited from the proceeds of his crime.

ED said in its chargesheet about Jacqueline that “the lure of money ensured that the criminal history of the person she was engaging with did not matter.” It also said that she “committed the offence of money laundering as defined under section 3 of PMLA for knowingly using and possessing the proceeds of crime”.

Nora Fatehi was also questioned by EOW in connection with the case, but has not been named as an accused in the case by ED. Nora said during the investigation that she wasn't aware of Sukesh's criminal background and had no connection with the industry colleague and accused in the case.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(Inputs from ANI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON