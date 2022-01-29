Delhi re-opens theatres, film industry relieved: What’s in store for movie buffs?

The Delhi government announced on Thursday that theatres in the Capital can re-open with 50% occupancy, which was indeed a good news for the film industry given that big-ticket films such as Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR and Jersey had been postponed after theatres were forced to close due to an increase in Covid-19 cases in the country.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh says the release calendar will be chalked out again. “Things are going in a good direction. People had been waiting and postponed their films. Now clearly they are ready to invite audiences to cinema halls again. A new calendar for release dates will be coming up shortly. There has been optimism that things will be back on track,” he says.

The theatre chains and bodies, too see this as a sign of normalcy creeping back. Kamal Gianchandani, President Multiplex Association of India (MAI), says, “With cases falling & vaccinations rising, a quick and timely decision by the Delhi Government to restore 100% seating capacity and removing the ‘night curfews’ will be the other vital requisites for the revival of the film industry.”

However, for the time being, it is not like makers will right away start releasing their projects on the big screen. Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, whose film India Lockdown has been on hold because of the uncertainty, will now take a call about the film’s fate and release.

“Delhi is a big market for us after Maharashtra. We saw how people wanted to go to theatres, with Sooryavanshi, Spider Man: No Way Home and Pushpa becoming blockbusters. I am sure that now when theatres have been reopened, industry will take a call and decide dates. It will take time, it won’t be immediate,” feels the 53-year-old.

Then what will theatres screen until the new releases get ready?

Exhibitor Akshaye Rathi answers, “Hopefully Hindi films will start releasing in the next couple of weeks. Right now, ’83, Pushpa, which did well theatrically despite having released on OTT recently, Spider Man, the shutting down of Delhi theatres had curtailed all these films, so they will go for a run again. Then come Badhaai Do, Jersey and Attack.”

People who have their films lined up after a couple of months are sticking to their release dates, the change in the release calendar not withstanding. Producer Anand Pandit will stick to his July release for the film Thank God, starring Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra. “It was very important for the government to reopen films. Not just for exhibitors, but directors and actors also. People will be waiting for some more measures. I am sure by the end of February, films will start releasing,” he says.