Dengue-stricken Kangana Ranaut celebrates Independence Day with cannula in arm. Watch

Earlier this week, actor Kangana Ranaut shared on her Instagram Stories that she is down with dengue. On Monday, Kangana shared videos of herself with Indian flag in her hand as she smiled and celebrated Independence day at her home. Kangana has said that even though she wasn't able to leave her house because of her illness, the spirit of national celebration has taken over her. Also Read: Anushka Sharma, Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan wish fans on Independence Day

In the first video, Kangana is sitting on her sofa with Indian flag in her hand and wrote, “Happy Independence Day to all”. Her next Instagram Stories featured a picture of her in bed, with a cannula in her arm. She captioned it, "Couldn't get out of my room lekin the spirit of national celebration has taken over me in the most empowering way. From my home staff, nurses and gardeners all congratulating each other, I heard Honourable Prime Minister speech this Morning."

Kangana Ranaut shares a message on India's 76th Independence Day.

She added, "They say one person can change the world, stands true for our Prime Minister @narendramodi ji never in my life I saw such an euphoria of nationalism, duty and optimism for future among people. Probably one such gigantic consciousness is what we call avatar.. those who can not only rise but also uplift not hundreds or thousands but entire humanity...Jai Hind."

Not just Kangana but many other Bollywood celebrities also shared videos and photos on social media. Actor Shah Rukh Khan, his sons AbRam Khan and Aryan Khan hoisted the national flag at their Mumbai home, Mannat, on the eve of India's Independence Day to join the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign. He captioned the video, "Teaching the young ones at home the essence and sacrifice of our Freedom Fighters for our country India, will still take a few more sittings. But getting the flag hoisted by the little one made us all FEEL the pride, love and happiness instantly." Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan join Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, pose with Aryan-AbRam with national flag at Mannat

Celebrities such as Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra, Akshay Kumar, Farah Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and many others wished their fans on social media on India's 76th Independence Day.

