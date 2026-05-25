Desi Bling star kisses Krystle D’Souza, viral video sparks dating buzz; fans call it a ‘soft launch’

Netflix’s new reality show Desi Bling is the latest talk of the town and has also become a fresh target for internet meme pages. While much has already been discussed about television couple Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra being a part of the show, rumours are now doing the rounds that TV actor Krystle D’Souza is dating businessman AP, who appeared on the show.

Krystle dating Desi Bling star?

Krystle D’Souza spark dating buzz with Desi Bling star.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The rumour mill started after a video of the two getting cosy at a party was reportedly shared by World Boxing Champion Amir Khan. The video showed AP kissing Krystle on the cheek as they posed for photographs with a large group, which also included Dubai Bling couple Safa and Fahad Siddiqui. The clip has since gone viral on social media.

While the couple haven’t officially announced their relationship, fans believe the two are dating. A fan seemingly confirmed the same in the comments section and wrote, "It’s true I saw them together many times." Another comment read, "They’re dating. You can check the comments on Krystle’s post for confirmation." One user commented, “This definitely looks like a soft launch.” Another wrote, “Krystle looks genuinely happy around him.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Krystle’s past relationship {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Krystle’s past relationship {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The rumours come months after reports claimed that Krystle D’Souza had parted ways with restaurateur Gulaam Gouse Deewani. The couple had reportedly been dating for nearly three years before calling it quits. However, both Krystle and Gulaam have not publicly confirmed their breakup, though they reportedly unfollowed each other on Instagram. AP’s ex-girlfriend featured in Desi Bling {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The rumours come months after reports claimed that Krystle D’Souza had parted ways with restaurateur Gulaam Gouse Deewani. The couple had reportedly been dating for nearly three years before calling it quits. However, both Krystle and Gulaam have not publicly confirmed their breakup, though they reportedly unfollowed each other on Instagram. AP’s ex-girlfriend featured in Desi Bling {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Meanwhile, on Desi Bling, AP is shown as another cast member Pamala Serena’s ex-boyfriend. Despite their breakup, the two were seen maintaining a friendly bond on the show, attending parties together and even hinting at a possible patch-up at one point.

For the unversed, Pamala is known as Dubai’s pageant queen. Born and raised in London with Indian roots, she later moved to Dubai and became known for her work in pageantry. She has represented the UAE on international pageant stages and has won titles like Mrs Universe Dubai 2021 and Mrs UAE World 2022.

Who is AP?

According to reports, AP is known in Dubai’s luxury automobile circuit. He runs AP Super Cars, a high-end luxury car business dealing in premium vehicles and exotic car rentals. On the show too, he was seen at his car showroom, where Pamala Serena was spotted picking luxury cars for rental purposes.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Desi Bling is currently streaming on Netflix.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON