Tejasswi Prakash reveals she was in school when Karan Kundrra made his debut

Actors Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash have been the talk of the town ever since their Netflix reality show Desi Bling released. The much-talked-about couple have an age gap of nearly nine years. Recently, Tejasswi revealed that she was still in school when Karan made his acting debut. Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash have been together for several years.

Tejasswi Prakash gets candid Recently, Karan and Tejasswi appeared on Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia’s podcast, shared on YouTube, where they candidly opened up about their careers and their relationship. The couple also has an age gap of nearly nine years.

Looking back at his career, Karan revealed how one Facebook friend request completely changed his life. Karan said, “It was very adventurous. Jalandhar is a very small town compared to Mumbai and Delhi. In small towns, life is simple. We are 90s kids and were not exposed to much. The entry of internet changed it all. I was running a call centre and working with my dad. One day, I sent a friend request to Ekta Kapoor on Facebook in 2008, and she replied saying, ‘Come to Mumbai.’”

When asked about her life during the same period, Tejasswi laughed and said that she was in “school in 2008.” She admitted that acting was never part of her original plans until she unexpectedly gained popularity as a fresh face featured in newspapers. The attention eventually brought audition offers her way, opening the doors to the entertainment industry.

Talking about what she knew about Karan before meeting him, Tejasswi mentioned, “It’s funny because I had not watched any of his shows except Love School. I found Karan interesting, but he is completely opposite to the kind of guys I thought I would ever date. To begin with, I had never dated actors before. I don’t like dating at my workplace. I like being professional.”