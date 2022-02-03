Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Dhairya Karwa recalls telling Deepika Padukone at a party ‘I’m not going to take pics with you’. Here’s why

Dhairya Karwa, who is gearing up for the release of Gehraiyaan, has now revealed that once he told Deepika Padukone that he ‘will not take pictures’ with her. Deepika and Dhairya will be seen together in Gehraiyaan.
Dhairya Karwa on meeting Deepika Padukone.
Updated on Feb 03, 2022 06:31 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actor Dhairya Karwa is all set for the release of the film Gehraiyaan, in which he co-stars with Deepika Padukone. In a new interview, Dhairya has opened up about attending a showbiz party once and not wanting to take pictures with Deepika. 

Dhairya has starred in films like Uri: The Surgical Strike and 83, which was headlined by Ranveer Singh and had a cameo by Deepika. Dhairya has now revealed that during 83's wrap up party, when everyone was taking pictures with Deepika, he didn't. Instead, when Deepika was all by herself, he told her: “I don't want to take pictures with you.”

Talking to ETimes, Dhairya said: “I remember at the party, people were busy clicking pictures with her. I didn’t do that. At one point, I saw she was all by herself. I mustered up the courage, went up to her and told her I am not going to click pictures with you because I am going to do a film with you. At that time, Gehraiyaan was not even being discussed. When I met her for the first time for this film, she was surprised that we indeed were doing a film together." 

Having worked with Deepika in Gehraiyaan, Dhairya said: “I was just smitten by her. She is everything you would expect her to be and more. We know of her as this humongous star and a fabulous actor, yet she’s so simple and warm.” Deepika and Dhairya play a couple in the movie. 

Read More: Gehraiyaan title song: Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday weep bitterly as they deal with heartbreaks in viral song. Watch

Directed by Shakun Batra, Gehraiyaan is a relationship drama and also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. It is slated to release on February 11. The film has been described by Shakun as a "mirror into modern adult relationships." 

