Dhak Dhak Twitter reviews: Dia Mirza, Ratna Pathak Shah, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanjana Sanghi film is rare and refreshing

Twitter thinks the power of Dhak Dhak lies in spotlighting genuine female friendships and love for travel. It features Dia Mirza, Ratna Pathak Shah, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanjana Sanghi as four ordinary women, who come together for an extraordinary journey of emotions, adventures and discovery as they venture on the bike ride of their lives. First reactions to Dhak Dhak are in and X (Twitter) is raving about the film's sharply drawn female leads. Also read: Dia Mirza, Ratna Pathak Shah, Fatima Sana Shaikh ride bikes to Ladakh in Taapsee Pannu's production

Twitter reviews Dhak Dhak

Dhak Dhak Twitter reviews are in. The Sanjana Sanghi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ratna Pathak Shah and Dia Mirza film released on Friday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Dhak Dhak is adorable. All in all, Dhak Dhak is a decent film and deserves to be seen in cinemas, though the makers haven’t promoted the film much," tweeted a person. Another tweet read, "Fatima Sana Shaikh gets the maximum screen time and handles the important part with ease. Ratna Pathak Shah, as always, is a pleasure to watch. Dia Mirza delivers a superb performance."

"After watching Dhak Dhak, you will feel like packing your bags and going for a vacation," wrote a person. Another said, "The characters are well-established and the film is peppered with some funny and emotional sequences that strike a chord." One tweet also read, "Adventure, friendship and freedom. Four women take the road to the mighty Khardung La on bikes and the journey helps them rediscover themselves and creates a bond for a lifetime. Love it!" A person said, “Dhak Dhak is a rare and refreshing travel movie.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Celebs review Dhak Dhak

Actor Saiyami Kher wrote on Instagram Stories, "Watched this very brave film, which has been made with so much love. Kudos to Taapsee for choosing this film. Maza aaya (had fun)... that was a fun ride." Actor Amol Parashar also wrote on Instagram Stories, "How cool to have a travel film with these beautiful ladies!"

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Actor Aahana Kumra shared a picture of the big screen with Ratna and others as she watched the film in a theatre. She wrote on Instagram Stories, "Just watched a really heartwarming, lovely film... it celebrated friendship and travel..." Actor Gulshan Devaiah also tweeted about the film. He wrote, “To put it simply, it’s a sweet feel good film about four women on motorbikes, but of course it’s much more than that…”

About Dhak Dhak

It is written and directed by Tarun Dudeja and produced by Ajit Andhare, Kevin Vaz, Pranjal Khandhdiya and Taapsee Pannu under the banner of BLM Pictures, Outsider Films Productions and Viacom18 Studios. In May 2022, the film was announced. Dhak Dhak has been shot in Greater Noida, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh as well as Ladakh.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON