Dharmendra addresses people's claims that he cannot dance well

Actor Dharmendra, in a now-deleted post, took a trip down memory lane and shared pictures in which he was seen dancing. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Dharmendra also said that though he danced a lot, people still say that he can't dance. (Also Read | Dharmendra responds to Twitter user who asked why he was behaving like a ‘struggling actor’)

In the first picture, a still from a film, Dharmendra was seen dancing while standing in a field. A person stood next to him playing the flute. In the photo, Dharmendra wore a shirt, trousers, and sandals.

In the next photo, a still from another movie, the actor smiled as he posed next to a person playing the guitar. Sharing the post, Dharmendra wrote, "Dosto, dhun pe har kisi ki naacha (man dancing emojis) log kehte hain … Dharam ko nachana nahin aata (Friends, I have danced to the tunes of everyone. People say Dharmendra can't dance)….."

Reacting to the post, Sunny Deol posted red heart emojis. Jaaved Jaaferi commented, "Aap jab masti mein naachte the, jag aapke saath masti se naachta tha (When you danced in fun, the world danced with you in fun too)." A fan said, "You are one of the most handsome Bollywood actors in Bollywood ever produced."

Dharmendra regularly shares posts on his social media platforms. From sharing details about his work projects to giving his fans a sneak peek into his personal life, the actor never leaves a moment to stay connected with his fans.

Last month, Dharmendra took to Twitter and shared his look from his upcoming project Taj: Divided by Blood. He informed his followers that he will be essaying the role of Sheikh Salim Chisti in the project.

"Friends, I am playing Shaikh Slim Chishti ....a sufi saint, in film Taaj. A small but an important role.........need your good wishes," Dharmendra captioned the post. A Twitter user wrote, "Why is he behaving like a struggling actor?" Dharmendra responded, "Vaishnav, life is always a beautiful struggle. You, me every one is struggling.........Resting means .....end of your loving dreams.... end of your beautiful journey."

Apart from Dharmendra, Taj: Divided by Blood also stars Naseeruddin Shah, Aditi Rao Hydari, Aashim Gulati, Taha Shah Badussha, Shubham Kumar Mehra in the lead. Helmed by Ron Scalpello, the web series also features Sandhya Mridul, Zareena Wahab, Padma Damodaran and Rahul Bose.

Dharmendra will also be seen in Karan Johar's directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. It is scheduled to hit the theatres on July 28 this year.

