Dharmendra responds to Twitter user who asked why he was behaving like a ‘struggling actor’

Dharmendra shared his first look from the upcoming web series Taj - Royal Blood on Wednesday. As he asked fans for their good wishes, a Twitter user claimed Dharmendra was “behaving like a struggling actor”. The veteran actor gave him the most humble reply on Twitter, which impressed his fans. Also read: Dharmendra looks almost unrecognisable as Sheikh Salim Chisti from Taj-Royal Blood

Dharmendra had shared his look from Taj - Royal Blood on Twitter and written, “Friends, I am playing Shaikh Salim Chishti… a sufi saint, in the film Taj - Royal Blood. A small but an important role… need your good wishes.” He looked almost unrecognisable in a long robe, turban and long white beard.

Reacting to his tweet, a Twitter user wrote, “Why is he behaving like a struggling actor?” Responding to him, Dharmendra tweeted, “Vaishnav, life is always a beautiful struggle. You, me every one is struggling… Resting means…end of your loving dreams… end of your beautiful journey.”

A fan slammed the Twitter user for making such a statement against the veteran actor. He wrote, “Some people... How they have the courage to question someone whom they can't even touch in their nine lives... Always love and respect to you Dharmendra Sir... Wishing you years and years of health... Keep surprising us..”

Responding to his tweet, Dharmendra wrote, “Shaleen, great respect to your loving parents who gave you the most meaningful name. Shaleenta mein hi skoon hai (there is peace in modesty). God bless you Chaudhary.”

Dharmendra will be seen as Shaikh Salim Chishti in Taj, which has Naseeruddin Shah in the role of Akbar, Aditi Rao Hydari as Anarkali, Aashim Gulati as Prince Salim, Taha Shah as Prince Murad, Shubham Kumar Mehra as Prince Daniyal, Sandhya Mridul as Queen Jodha Bai, Zareena Wahab as Queen Salima, Sauraseni Maitra as Mehr un Nisa and Rahul Bose as Mirza Hakim. The show also stars Subodh Bhave, Aayam Mehta, Deepraj Rana, Shivani Tanksale, Padma Damodharan, Pankaj Saraswat, Digambar Prasad and Zachary Coffin in pivotal roles.

Dharmendra also has Karan Johar's upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani lined up for release on July 28. It also stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan.

