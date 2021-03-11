Dharmendra calls daughter Esha Deol his 'bittu baby' as she showers love on his latest Instagram post

Veteran actor Dharmendra took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a special throwback post. The photo was from his 1977 movie Dharam Veer, showing him riding a horse in his gladiator-inspired costume.

Sharing the post, he wrote, "Waqt naam ki ..... Tez Trrar Godhi ki Peth pe ....kas le Kathi Apne Janbaaz himmat Hausle se (Time is like a horse, ride it with courage)." His daughter, actor Esha Deol showered some 'love' and 'evil eye' emojis on the post. In response, Dharmendra wrote, "Love you Bittu baby." He, too, added the evil eye emoji.

Esha is Dharmendra's elder daughter from his second marriage to actor Hema Malini. They also have a second daughter, named Ahana. Dharmendra has two sons--Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, and two daughters --Vijeeta and Ajeeta from his first marriage to Prakash Kaur.

Recently, Esha and Hema visited the sets of singing reality show Indian Idol. There, Hema was moved to tears by a special message from Esha. In a video shared online by Sony TV, Hema was seen getting emotional as Esha said she is ‘blessed’ to be her daughter.

“Aap log sab ke liye Hema ji ek dream girl hai lekin hum log ke liye (Hema ji might be ‘dream girl’ for all of you, but for us) she is not just the dream girl, she is our amma,” Esha said, adding that dance is Hema’s ‘first love’.

Esha said that Hema, along with her and Ahana, have made a big contribution to popularising Indian classical dance and culture. “I am only proud and proud of you, and blessed to have a mother like you,” she added. Hema, wiping her tears away, said, “She is my lovely baby. Esha and Ahana. Thanks for giving all these beautiful pleasures of life to me.”