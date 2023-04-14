Dharmendra clarifies ‘main udaas nahi hu’, thanks fans for their concern as he recites poem on Baisakhi. Watch

Dharmendra had shared a video on Thursday in which he was seen listening to the sad song Lagta Nahin Hai Ji Mera and called it a sad evening. Soon after, when his fans enquired him about the reason of his sadness, the actor clarified that he wasn't sad at all and just likes to share glimpses of his life with fans on social media. He shared a new video in which he also recited a poem on the occasion of Baisakhi. Also read: Dharmendra shares funny video of 'drinking session with piyakkad friends' on Twitter. Watch

Dharmendra shared a video message for his fans and also recited a poem.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing the video on Twitter, Dharmendra wrote, “Love you friends, lagta nahin hai ji mera… my favourite. I tweeted it for you… otherwise I am quite happy and healthy. Something more with love to you all. Jeetey raho. Thanks for your loving response.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the video, he said, “Hello friends, main udaas-vudaas nahi hu. Mujhe bahut pasand hai Zafar sahab ka ye to main kabhi kabhi baedhe isko… abhi sham ko gun guna raha tha to maine record karlia aur maine kaha apne chhote bhaiyo ko, dosto ko, bachcho ko bhej do. I am happy, okay (I am not sad. I love this song a lot and like to listen to it sometimes. So today, when I was listening to this song, I recorded it for my brothers, friends and children. I am happy).” He went on to sing a poem on Baisakhi and wished his fans on the occasion.

Before that, he had shared a video of him listening to the song and wrote, “Aaj shaam kuchh udaas hai (the evening is sad) dosto (friends)… haha… be happy … enjoy.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dharmendra was recently seen in a guest appearance in the web series, Taj: Divided By Blood. He played the role of Sheikh Salim Chishti in the show. He also promoted it on Twitter.

He will next be seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan. It will release in theatres on July 28. Dharmendra has also signed Sriram Raghavan's Ikkis. He will also be seen in Apne 2.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.