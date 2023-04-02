Dharmendra shares funny video of 'drinking session with piyakkad friends' on Twitter. Watch

On Sunday, Dharmendra shared a funny video of his fans as they enjoyed a 'drinking session' at home with him. The video was just a prank for April Fool's Day, as he had revealed over a decade ago that he had given up alcohol. The veteran actor often interacts with his fans on social media and shares glimpses of his quiet life at his farmhouse in Lonavala. (Also read: Bobby Deol says 'even at 87', Dharmendra works tirelessly, continues to sign good movies) Veteran actor Dharmendra added a video for April Fool's Day on Twitter.

The veteran actor posted on Twitter, "Friends,Justrerday (sic) These naughty (tumbler emojis) Piyakad——— yaar (drunk friends) came to see me at my farmhouse." The video shows two of his friends saying cheers to him as they lift up their drinks. His second friend says, "Sabhi log bolte hai Dharam ji ne daru chhod di, Paaji ne daru chhodi hi nahi, kabhi bhi nahin chhodi (Everyone says that Dharam has quit drinking, he hasn't stopped drinking, he never did)."

He adds, "Main inke saath mein pee raha hoon, yeh dekh lijye aapke saamne hi hain (I'm drinking with him, see he's right here)." There is a pillow with the actor's face on it with a drink. At the end of the video, he states, "Aaj hai April Fool's, cheers (Today is April Fool's)." One fan commented on his post, "Zindagi ke maze to sirf dharam paaji hi le rahe hain (Only Dharam paaji is enjoying life these days)."

In a 2013 interview with the news agency Press Trust of India (PTI), Dharmendra had opened up about his decision to quit drinking. He said, "I don't drink these days. I had destroyed myself as an actor with my drinking habit in the past. I believe in humanity now and have learnt the business of filmmaking." He joined films with Arjun Hingorani's Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere in 1960 and eventually became an action star in the 1970s.

He was last seen in the Punjabi film Jora: The Second Chapter in 2020 and had a special appearance in Shimla Mirchi which featured his wife Hema Malini.

Later this year, he will return to acting with Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. The romantic comedy is due to be released on July 28, 2023. Dharmendra also reunites with his sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol for Apne 2. His grandson Karan Deol will also be part of the family drama.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON