Dharmendra reacts as Salman Khan mimics him, tells Ranveer Singh 'main tera khoon pee jaunga'. Watch

Veteran actor Dharmendra on Tuesday shared a video of actor Salman Khan revealing that he has always been a fan. Taking to Instagram, Dharmendra shared a video from The Big Picture, hosted by actor Ranveer Singh.

In the clip, Salman Khan said, "Actually, maine na humesha Dharam ji ko hi follow kiya hai (Actually, I've always followed Dharmendra). Woh jo masumiyat unke chehre pe hai (The innocence on his face), good looking man, the most beautiful looking man and with that vulnerability and that manly body."

As Ranveer Singh playfully said 'macho man', Salman Khan repeated Dharmendra's line from Yaadon Ki Baaraat, but with a slight twist. "Puttar mera mazak mat uda main tera khoon pee jaunga (Son, don't make fun of me, I'll suck out your blood)," said Salman, leaving Ranveer in splits.

Sharing the video, Dharmendra wrote, “Dear Salman, love you for your loving comments about me. I am an old story. You are the most handsome actor in Bollywood. Love you for your simplicity. Jeete raho, always pray for your happy healthy and prosperous life.”

Dharmendra often drops posts on Instagram, sharing his thoughts and giving fans a glimpse of his life. On Tuesday, he shared a video of himself lip-syncing to a song. He sat in his car as the video was recorded. He captioned the post, "While a stopover…. This song was playing in Sunny’s car….Sunny suddenly said ‘papa, please perform this lovely song for me’, I couldn’t say no. Friends, hope you like it……"

Last month, Dharmendra celebrated the birthday of his wife, actor-politician Hema Malini. She had shared their pictures on Instagram as the couple twinned in red. Dharmendra tied the knot with Hema in 1980. They have two daughters--Esha Deol and Ahana Deol.

Meanwhile, Dharmendra will be seen next in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film stars Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.

A few months ago, Dharmendra had posted a video, from the sets of the film, as he addressed his fans while sipping tea. In the clip, he had said, "Enjoying my shooting... Having tea... really good to be here.. lots of love...Cheers!" Captioning the post, he wrote, "Friends, with his blessings and your good wishes... Romancing the camera for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani."