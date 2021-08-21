Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Dharmendra remembers late brother and actor Ajit Deol, shares old film clip: 'I miss him always'. Watch
Dharmendra's brother Ajit is best remembered for films like Pratiggya (1975), Meharbaani (1982) and Putt Jattan De (1983).
Dharmendra remembers late brother and actor Ajit Deol, shares old film clip: 'I miss him always'. Watch

Taking to Twitter, Dharmendra posted a film scene reportedly from the film Resham Ki Dori, which starred him and his brother Ajit together.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON AUG 21, 2021 09:35 PM IST

Veteran actor Dharmendra Deol, on Saturday, took a stroll down memory lane and penned an emotional post in the beloved memory of his late brother and actor Ajit Deol.

Taking to Twitter, Dharmendra posted a movie scene reportedly from the film Resham Ki Dori, which starred him and his brother together.


In the action scene, the brothers are seen as prisoners in a jail, where Ajit comes as a bossy character who picks up a fight during lunch. As the fight escalates, Dharmendra overpowers Ajit and protects the man who was being hurt by him.

Remembering the shoot, Dharmendra wrote, "A scene with my younger brother, Ajit. I miss him always. I didn't like being rough with him in his scene...love you all...you all belong to me. Be happy healthy."

Ajit Deol, the father of actor Abhay Deol, died on October 23, 2015. He was reportedly undergoing treatment for gallbladder complications.

The late actor and producer is remembered for his films like Pratiggya (1975), Meharbaani (1982) and Putt Jattan De (1983).

