Dharmendra responds to Twitter user's post on his and Hema Malini's photos on old beedi ads. See here
Dharmendra responds to Twitter user's post on his and Hema Malini's photos on old beedi ads. See here

Dharmendra replied to a user on Twitter who posted cigarette ads featuring the actor and Hema Malini. Check out his response.
Dharmendra posed next to Hema Malini in the picture.
Updated on Jan 04, 2022 04:27 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actor Dharmendra has responded to a Twitter user's post that shared old adverts featuring him and Hema Malini. Taking to Twitter, the netizen shared pictures of Hema and Dharmendra on the straps of some brands of beedi (locally produced mini cigarette) adverts. 

The Twitter user captioned the post, "Jab bidi ka ad superstar karte the (When superstars used to feature in beedi ads). Insert any hilarious caption." Dharmendra spotted the tweet and replied, "Tab …. bin pooche… koi bhi …. kuchh bhi …chhaap deta tha … bhala ho… in mauqa prassaton ka (At that time anyone would print anything they wanted without asking. Good for the opportunists)."

Dharmendra is seen wearing a polka-dotted green shirt.
The user responded, "Thanks for the clarification Dharam Ji. Sorry hume toh pata nehin tha, hum ye old photo internet re dekhe aur soche such much mein stars ad karte honge. Aap se reply mila, hum dhanya ho geye. Mera ek request hai, ek sher naya wala, thoda likhiye (Sorry I didn't know, I saw the picture on the internet and thought stars used to feature in ads. Grateful for your reply. I have a request, kindly write a new poem)."

Dharmendra and Hema featured together in many films including Chacha Bhatija, Naya Zamana, Raja Jani, The Burning Train, Aas Paas, Seeta Aur Geeta, Jugnu, Sholay, among many others.

Hema and Dharmendra tied the knot in 1980 and has two daughters--Esha Deol and Ahana Deol. He was earlier married to Parkash Kaur and share two sons with her--Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol. They also had two daughters--Vijeeta and Ajeeta.

Also Read | Hema Malini smiles while sitting next to Dharmendra and Esha as her mom looks on. Check out throwback pics

Dharmendra will be seen in the upcoming movie Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The movie is being directed by Karan Johar and stars Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. Produced by Dharma Productions and Viacom 18, it is scheduled to release in 2022.

