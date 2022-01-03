Hema Malini smiles while sitting next to Dharmendra and Esha as her mom looks on. Check out throwback pics

Actor-politician Hema Malini on Monday shared several throwback pictures on her social media platforms as she remembered her mother Jaya Chakravarthy. Taking to Twitter, Hema posted photos from film sets as well as from her travels when she was accompanied by her mother.

In her latest post, Hema Malini shared pictures as she smiled sitting next to her husband, Dharmendra. Their daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol also featured in them. In one photo, Esha fed her grandmother a piece of cake as Dharmendra looked on.

Sharing it, Hema wrote, "Amma was the pivot of the family and she ruled like a true matriarch. She loved all her grandkids equally and enjoyed being surrounded by them. Her birthday was great fun with 'Amba' as the kids called her, celebrating with the whole family around her. Photos taken on her special day." The pictures were seemingly from Jaya's birthday celebrations.

In the next post, Hema Malini is seen having a conversation with actor Nargis as her mother looked at them. In two of the monochrome photos, Hema is seen sitting next to her mother as she spoke to her.

Hema captioned the post, "How time flies! It seems like just the other day, I was busy sorting out shooting dates with Amma, when I was doing 3 shifts a day! And here I am, doing entirely different things, and without her caring presence! Life has to move on but memories last forever as long as we are alive."

In another post, a young Hema posed with her parents. In one of the pictures, Hema, Esha and Ahana, along with Jaya, smiled for the camera. She wrote, "‘Mummy’ as she was called by all who knew her, the respect she commanded was phenomenal. She ruled the family too with an iron hand, though she was the most affectionate & indulgent grandmother to all our kids. Took such pride in the family. All of us have our own equations with her."

In another post, a young Hema is seen posing in a green saree next to her mother as she wore her hair loose and applied a bindi. In another picture, Hema was dressed in a Bharatanatyam dance outfit as she sat with her face resting on her hand. Her mother was seen fixing her hair, standing near her.

She captioned this post, "My mother was with me through every aspect of my life, stood like a rock of support and looked after my career both as an artiste and as a classical dancer shielding me from any kind of calamities that can happen to the unprotected. Thank you, Amma for always being there for me."

In her last post, Hema shared pictures of her mother from different times over the years. She captioned the post, "Remembering my lovely mother, my sheet anchor who is still guiding me from above. She was easily the main strength of our family, a veritable powerhouse who was respected by all in the industry. We love you Amma and miss you so much."

